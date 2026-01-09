SGNL to be acquired by CrowdStrike in a cash and stock deal. Credit: bluestork/Shutterstock.com.

Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike has agreed to acquire SGNL, a California-based firm focused on continuous identity security solutions, in a cash and stock deal, reportedly worth around $740m.

This acquisition aims to enhance CrowdStrike’s capabilities in next-generation identity security by facilitating access management for human, non-human, and AI identities based on real-time risk assessments.

By integrating SGNL’s technology, CrowdStrike intends to expand its dynamic authorisation offerings across various cloud service platforms, leveraging the intelligence of its Falcon platform.

According to CrowdStrike, the identity security sector is experiencing significant growth. The company further stated that increasing use of non-human identifiers (NHIs) and autonomous agents in organisational settings has resulted in these entities holding high-privilege roles with access to critical data and resources across distributed cloud infrastructures.

Existing access models, which often rely on static policies and standing privileges, fall short in addressing the dynamic nature of modern security threats. This underscores the need for a shift towards continuous risk assessment and adaptive authorisation measures.

CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform aims to secure the hybrid identity lifecycle comprehensively. It facilitates initial access prevention, privileged access management, and identity threat detection across endpoints, cloud services, and SaaS environments.

SGNL serves as a real-time access enforcement layer between contemporary identity providers and various cloud resources utilised by both human users and AI agents.

By harnessing Falcon’s real-time intelligence and risk evaluation capabilities, SGNL will enable dynamic access decisions that respond to evolving conditions. This approach is expected to effectively eliminate persistent privilege access vulnerabilities across diverse environments.

CrowdStrike CEO and founder George Kurtz said: “AI agents operate with superhuman speed and access, making every agent a privileged identity that must be protected.

“With SGNL, CrowdStrike will deliver continuous, real-time access control that eliminates the known and unknown gaps from legacy standing privileges. We’re disrupting the premise of modern privilege and access – for every identity, human or machine. This is identity security built for the AI era.”

Among the key features of SGNL’s integration with Falcon are immediate provisioning and revocation of access for humans, NHIs, and AI agents, driven by live risk signals.

Additionally, this acquisition extends just-in-time access management beyond traditional systems like Active Directory to major identity platforms such as AWS IAM and Okta. It also could bolster identity governance through continuous evaluation protocols embedded within Falcon Fusion SOAR, aiming to mitigate misconfiguration risks and protect downstream applications.

SGNL CEO and co-founder Scott Kriz said: “SGNL was founded to connect access decisions with business reality.

“The world needs our technology to eradicate the significant risk that legacy standing privileges expose in today and tomorrow’s environments. Joining CrowdStrike provides us with global scale natively through cybersecurity’s leading platform to transform enterprise security with Continuous Identity, furthering CrowdStrike’s mission of stopping breaches.”

The transaction will predominantly involve a cash-based purchase price complemented by stock components subject to vesting requirements. Its completion is anticipated during CrowdStrike’s first fiscal quarter of 2027, contingent upon standard regulatory approvals.

Last September, CrowdStrike acquired Pangea for advancing its Falcon platform into the realm of AI detection and response (AIDR). This follows an earlier announcement in August 2025 regarding an acquisition agreement with Onum to enhance real-time data processing within the CrowdStrike Falcon platform.

The deal with Onum closed in September 2025.