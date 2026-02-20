The deployment uses Falcon Shield APIs to facilitate implementation for organisations seeking streamlined enablement. Credit: xlaura/Shutterstock.com.

CrowdStrike and Qualtrics have introduced an integration that links CrowdStrike Falcon Shield with the Qualtrics XM Platform.

This development enables organisations to monitor user activity, permissions, configurations, and data access in real time within customer and employee experience programmes.

Security teams gain the ability to detect misconfigurations, identify irregular access, recognise bot usage, and automatically enforce security policies within Qualtrics.

The aim is to reduce risk, improve compliance, and strengthen data security in operations involving sensitive customer and employee information.

Research by Qualtrics, which was published in October 2025, showed that 53% of consumers regard data misuse as their primary concern regarding AI.

Organisations that maintain robust data protection practices have reported increased customer confidence in personalisation efforts.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

CrowdStrike chief business officer Daniel Bernard said: “By integrating Falcon Shield with the Qualtrics XM Platform, we’re helping customers secure their most valuable data and ensure the integrity of every interaction.”

The new integration between Falcon Shield and Qualtrics XM is designed to extend protection into these experience platforms, responding to the growing business significance and sensitive nature of the data managed through them.

Features of the integration include ongoing monitoring of activities within Qualtrics XM and automated identification and remediation of potential risks through policy-based action.

The deployment uses Falcon Shield APIs to facilitate implementation for organisations seeking streamlined enablement.

Qualtrics chief security officer Assaf Keren said: “Through this integration, our customers have the visibility and control they need to secure AI-driven workflows while moving at the speed modern business demands, as well as knowing their data is protected by the highest standards of security and ethics.”

Separately, CrowdStrike has expanded its partnership with Microsoft, making the CrowdStrike Falcon platform available through the Microsoft Marketplace. This arrangement allows businesses to procure Falcon using existing Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment agreements.

As a result, organisations can accelerate the rollout of CrowdStrike’s protection across devices, cloud services, identity management, artificial intelligence applications, and data environments.

The marketplace streamlines purchasing processes and billing consolidation while helping customers optimise their committed cloud expenditure by applying CrowdStrike purchases toward their Azure commitments.