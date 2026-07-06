Crusoe, founded in 2018, focuses on building infrastructure to support AI. Credit: Tayibaa/Shutterstock.com.

Crusoe, a US-based company focused on AI infrastructure and cloud compute services, is holding discussions to secure approximately $3bn in a new funding round, Bloomberg News reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The proposed investment could see Crusoe’s valuation rise to around $30bn, potentially tripling its previous value.

No final valuation has been determined, and talks are still ongoing.

Crusoe already has supply agreements in place to provide AI computing capacity for firms including Meta Platforms and Oracle.

The reported funding comes at a time when major technology firms are investing significant sums in data centre infrastructure to meet the increasing computational requirements driven by generative AI applications.

Investors cited that the company’s valuation, inclusive of the latest funds, to be in the $30bn range.

Last year, Crusoe completed a Series E funding round totalling $1.38bn, which valued it at just over $10bn. That round was co-led by investment companies Valor Equity Partners and Mubadala Capital.

Crusoe, which was founded in 2018 initially as a cryptocurrency business, has shifted its business model to focus on building infrastructure to support AI.

The firm is now counted among a group of companies described as “neoclouds” that concentrate on specialised AI cloud and data centre offerings.

The final terms for the new funding round have yet to be agreed, with discussions ongoing as Crusoe seeks to expand its presence in the fast-evolving AI sector.

Last month, Meta Platforms signed agreements to obtain AI computing capacity from Crusoe. The arrangements are aimed at increasing Meta’s resources as the company continues to expand its AI infrastructure.

Crusoe also announced last month that it has secured contracts for 4.9GW of AI infrastructure, covering its data centre projects and the Crusoe Cloud AI platform. The company stated its total development pipeline has exceeded 40GW.

In May 2025, Crusoe, together with Blue Owl Capital and Primary Digital Infrastructure, commenced the second phase of their $15bn joint venture aimed at developing a 1.2GW AI data centre in Abilene, Texas.

Under the arrangement, Crusoe partnered with funds managed by Blue Owl’s Real Assets platform and Primary Digital Infrastructure to build six more buildings at the location.