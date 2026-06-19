Meta intends to invest at least $600bn in AI infrastructure over several years. Credit: Skorzewiak/Shutterstock.com.

Meta Platforms has entered into new agreements to acquire AI computing power from Crusoe, a US-based data centre developer, reported Bloomberg.

The deals are intended to give Meta additional capacity to support its ongoing expansion in AI infrastructure.

Sources familiar with the matter told the publication that Meta will purchase computing capacity from Crusoe’s data centres located in Childress, Texas, and Warrenton, Missouri.

The contracts are set to provide Meta with approximately 1.6 gigawatts (GW) of combined capacity across the two sites, according to people briefed on the situation who have requested anonymity due to the confidential nature of the discussions.

One gigawatt is understood to be enough to supply electricity to as many as 750,000 US households simultaneously.

Details regarding the financial value of the agreements or the specific timeline for delivery of the computing capacity were not disclosed.

Meta’s efforts to enhance its AI infrastructure come amid increasing competition in the sector, with the company seeking to secure more computing power to support its products and services.

The social technology firm’s largest project, a campus covering nearly 4,000 acres in Louisiana, is planned to eventually offer up to 5GW of capacity.

Crusoe, founded in 2018, specialises in developing and operating large-scale data centres designed for AI workloads.

The company already counts Oracle, Microsoft, and Alphabet’s Google among its clients for other major campus developments.

Crusoe has experienced challenges in expanding certain partnerships, with the company previously reporting obstacles in its Wyoming data centre project after deal talks with Google did not proceed.

Earlier this month, Crusoe announced it held contracts for a total of 4.9GW in capacity, with over 40GW in its overall project pipeline. This includes data centres still being negotiated and some in advanced stages of development.

The 4.9GW figure encompasses ongoing projects for Oracle, OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google at various sites in Texas and Missouri.

Last month, Crusoe, Blue Owl Capital, and Primary Digital Infrastructure began the second phase of their $15bn joint venture to build a 1.2GW AI data centre in Abilene, Texas.

Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has stated it intends to invest at least $600bn in AI infrastructure over several years, as it moves to roll out new AI-driven products such as a subscription-based chatbot service.