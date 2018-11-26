Luke covers tech, sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

If you live and breathe Bitcoin, wear your heart on your sleeve and show your support for the struggling cryptocurrency market with one of these cypto-themed watches.

Crypto developer Tech Bureau Europe and Swiss watchmaker Chronoswiss have teamed up to create a line of watches. These are based on cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, NEM and Ethereum, as well as the Zaif cryptocurrency exchange and coin offering platform COMSA.

Each model features its respective logo inside a 16-piece stainless steel, water resistant case, which houses Chronoswiss’s elaborate Chronoswiss calibre C.2999 movement. Each piece is held to the wrist by a specially-selected, hand-sewn luxury strap, made from either crocodile leather or calfskin.

These timepieces have been created to offer quality and precision, manufactured to the highest watchmaking standards, combined with the sophistication of blockchain technology.

Each time one of these limited-edition watches are sold, details such as the serial number and warranty period will be recorded on the blockchain-powered LuxTag platform, which helps to keep track of valuable, rare goods and prevent counterfeiting and theft.

These luxury watches are priced at 8,356.55 Swiss Francs (approximately $8,383), with each design limited to just 101 pieces, which will likely make it a much sought after-collectible in the cryptocurrency sphere.

Unveiling the limited-edition cryptocurrency-themed watches, Oliver Ebstein, CEO of Chronoswiss, said:

“With this homage to cryptocurrencies, Chronoswiss is combining the roots of traditional watchmaking expertise with the digital revolution of the new global currencies.”

Bitcoin price: Believing in cryptocurrency

Chronoswiss was first founded in 1983 amidst the ongoing quartz crisis, during which the advent of quartz watches caused sales of mechanical watches to decline.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the future of mechanical watches, Chronoswiss continued to believe in the product, combining traditional Swiss watchmaking techniques with innovative features to turn the business into a success.

With the cryptocurrency market – including the Ethereum and Bitcoin – experiencing heavy declines, Chronoswiss is showing similar faith in the blockchain powered currencies.

“Cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology are the future, which Chronoswiss is also actively following and supporting. That is why we are proud to use blockchain as a marketing tool and a means of certifying our timepieces,” Ebstein said.

The Bitcoin price fell to a yearly low on Sunday, dropping to as low as $3,456 according to Coinbase. It has since bounced back to around $4,000, but sits well below its peak of more than $19,000 achieved in December 2017.