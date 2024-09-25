Torq, a company specialising in artificial intelligence (AI)-first security hyperautomation, has raised $70m in a Series C funding round.
The investment was led by Evolution Equity Partners, with contributions from Bessemer Venture Partners, Notable Capital, Greenfield Partners, and Strait Capital.
This latest funding round brings the company’s total raised capital since its 2020 inception to $192m.
In January this year, the company raised $42m in its Series B funding round while also setting an annual recurring revenue target of $100m by 2026.
Torq intends to utilise the funds to expand its operations across Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific regions, recruit top-tier engineering, R&D, and sales talent, and invest in generative AI advancements for its platform.
The company also disclosed an increase in revenue and customer growth, which more than tripled for the second consecutive year.
The growth is attributed to the adoption of Torq HyperSOC, a solution that leverages the Torq Hyperautomation Platform to automate and manage critical Security Operations Center (SOC) responses with AI capabilities.
HyperSOC employs natural language processing to streamline security event investigation, triage, and remediation, providing case management and automating complex processes.
The platform aims to alleviate analysts’ alert fatigue and job burnout, allowing them to concentrate on strategic security initiatives and innovation.
The company’s clientele includes prominent multinational enterprises such as Abnormal Security, Armis, Blackstone, Carvana, Check Point Security, Chipotle, Deepwatch, Lemonade, Lennar, Nubank, Rivian, SentinelOne, Telefonica, Wiz, and ZoomInfo.
It also serves Fortune 100 companies in consumer-packaged goods, fashion, finance, hospitality, and sports apparel sectors.
Torq CEO and co-founder Ofer Smadari said: “We have rewritten the rules of the industry with Torq Hyperautomation and Torq HyperSOC, and our momentum reflects that shift. Torq has blown past all the frustrating, manual limitations of legacy SOAR that leave significant holes in the security perimeter.
“Torq plugs all those holes by delivering a new layer of AI-driven protection, all while making all of security operations more productive than ever.”
Evolution Equity Partners founder and managing partner Richard Seewald said: “The incredible growth, customer traction, and industry momentum Torq Hyperautomation and Torq HyperSOC are experiencing showcases how Torq is dramatically transforming cybersecurity for the better.”