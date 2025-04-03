Cyberhaven plans to utilise these funds to enhance its platform through M&A and organic innovation. Credit: Song_about_summer/Shutterstock.com.

AI-powered data security company Cyberhaven has raised $100m in a Series D funding round to expedite its “rapid” growth.

This investment was spearheaded by StepStone Group with participation from new investors Schroders and Industry Ventures.

This latest funding brings Cyberhaven’s total investment to $250m, marking a sevenfold increase in its valuation over the past year to $1bn.

The company plans to utilise these funds to enhance its platform through mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and organic innovation.

Additionally, Cyberhaven intends to enhance its market reach with “aggressive” go-to-market strategies to protect sensitive data globally.

Cyberhaven CEO Howard Ting said: “We are building the data security platform to tackle the most difficult challenges facing enterprise security teams with a fundamentally new approach.

“In today’s AI-driven world, data protection must evolve beyond traditional approaches and boundaries. We’re giving organisations complete visibility and real-time control over their data, regardless of how it transforms or where it flows.”

The company’s data tracing and risk detection capabilities, built on data lineage and AI technologies, aids organisations to accurately identify and mitigate threats to their critical data.

Cyberhaven focuses on data lineage—tracking the origin, movement, and transformation of data across an organisation with a level of scale and precision that sets it apart.

Its platform is powered by the large lineage model, which analyses data movement in real-time.

This AI-driven system provides comprehensive visibility into data flows and enables precise threat detection and response as incidents occur.

StepStone Group partner Seyonne Kang said: “Just as EDR revolutionised endpoint security by focusing on behaviour rather than signatures, Cyberhaven’s Data Detection and Response approach is redefining data security by applying AI-based behavioural analysis to data.

“We’re excited to partner with this incredible team as they build the future of data protection in a world where data is constantly in motion.”