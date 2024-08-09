Japanese cybersecurity company Trend Micro is exploring a sale after attracting buyout interest, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The company has become an acquisition target in the last few weeks after the company’s stock underperformed compared to its competition, according to the publication.
Trend Micro, which has a market value of 950 billion yen ($6.5bn), is reportedly working with investment bankers to find companies or private equity firms interested in the sale.
Founded in 1988, Trend Micro is a cybersecurity service provider. The company develops and markets internet and computer content security and threat management solutions.
The company’s major partners include AWS, Google, Capgemini, Microsoft and IBM among others. Its solutions find application in homes, offices, and small, medium, and enterprise businesses.
In June, the company announced it was using NVIDIA technology to create new AI cybersecurity tools designed to protect data centres.
The tools will be used to detect intruders and make sure that the data is only viewable by authorised parties.
Data centres store massive amounts of sensitive and valuable data, including personal information, intellectual property and business-critical information.
This makes them prime targets for cybercriminals seeking to steal, ransom or exploit this information.
“While many in the industry are claiming advancements in AI security, we are out showing business-critical use cases,” said Trend Micro CEO Eva Chen.