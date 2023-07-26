The global technology industry experienced a 17% drop in new job postings related to cybersecurity in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics. This compares to a 39% decrease versus Q2 2022. The growing application of Cybersecurity will prove to have a transformative impact on the technology sector. GlobalData’s Cybersecurity market report helps keep abreast of the latest trends in Cybersecurity, market opportunity forecast and the competitive landscape. Buy the report here.

Notably, Computer and Mathematical Occupations jobs accounted for a 35% share of the global technology industry’s cybersecurity-related total new job postings in Q2 2023, down 17% over the prior quarter.

Computer and Mathematical Occupations drive cybersecurity-related hiring activity

Computer and Mathematical Occupations, with a share of 35%, emerged as the top cybersecurity-related job roles within the technology industry in Q2 2023, with new job postings drop by 17% quarter-on-quarter. Management Occupations came in second with a share of 13% in Q2 2023, with new job postings dropping by 17% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent cybersecurity roles include Sales and Related Occupations with a 5% share in Q2 2023, Business and Financial Operations Occupations with a 5% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in technology industry accounted for 13% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q2 2023 were Motorola Solutions, Orange, AT&T, Science Applications International, and Perspecta. Together they accounted for a combined share of 13% of all cybersecurity-related new jobs in the technology industry.

Motorola Solutions posted 1,172 cybersecurity-related new jobs in Q2 2023, Orange 1,171 jobs, AT&T 799 jobs, Science Applications International 744 jobs, and Perspecta 683 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 48.27% share of total new job postings, Q2 2023

The largest share of cybersecurity-related new job postings in the technology industry in Q2 2023 was in the US with 48.27% followed by India (12.20%) and the UK (3.97%). The share represented by the US was one percentage point lower than the 49.45% share it accounted for in Q1 2023.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on Cyber Security Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Type (Enterprise, Consumer), Product (Security Consulting, Managed Service Providers, Identity and Access Management), Vertical, Enterprise Size, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2026

This content was updated on 24 July 2023