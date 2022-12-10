The global technology industry experienced a 54% drop in company filings mentions of cybersecurity in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Palo Alto Networks , according to GlobalData’s analysis of over 909 technology company filings.

Notably, cybersecurity was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q3 2022, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of digital media and robotics, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the technology industry, Palo Alto Networks had the greatest increase in references for cybersecurity in Q3 2022, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 142 cybersecurity-related sentences in the company's filings - 16% of all sentences - and an increase of 14% in Q3 2022 compared with Q2 2022. Zscaler ’s mentions of cybersecurity rose by 12% to 81 and Fortinet ’s by 58% to 71.

GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for cybersecurity in Q3 2022 was 106.

