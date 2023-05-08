The global technology industry experienced a 54% rise in company filings mentions of cybersecurity in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Fortinet with 3% year-on-year decrease, according to GlobalData’s analysis of over 891 technology company filings. The growing application of Cybersecurity will prove to have a transformative impact on the technology sector. GlobalData’s Cybersecurity market report helps keep abreast of the latest trends in Cybersecurity, market opportunity forecast and the competitive landscape. Buy the report here.

Notably, cybersecurity was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of Covid-19 and environment, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the technology industry, Fortinet had the greatest increase in references for cybersecurity in Q1 2023, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 141 cybersecurity-related sentences in the company's filings - 16% of all sentences - and an increase of 100% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022. CrowdStrike's mentions of cybersecurity rose by 100% to 121 and Palo Alto Networks's by 100% to 70 and ROBLOX's by 100% to 69 and Cloudflare's by 100% to 59.

GlobalData's Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for cybersecurity in Q1 2023 was 91.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on Cyber Security Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Type (Enterprise, Consumer), Product (Security Consulting, Managed Service Providers, Identity and Access Management), Vertical, Enterprise Size, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2026