Companies worldwide are increasingly aware of the threat posed by cyberattacks, yet cybersecurity is still not a core competency for a worryingly large number of corporate boards. The frequency and severity of cyberattacks will only increase, so senior executives across all industries must develop a clear understanding of the risks they face and the potential consequences of a security breach.

Listed below are the top cybersecurity software technology trends, as identified by GlobalData.

Intelligence-led security

Historically, any form of security intelligence has sat in security centres where specialists analyse data associated with potential cyberattacks. The underlying tools that automate security process workflows and perform intelligent predictive analysis have matured and vendors are now providing intelligence-led security services. Those firms that are more exposed to cyber threats are most likely to consider intelligence-based security programs and solutions to further enhance their cybersecurity defenses.

Network cybersecurity

Network cybersecurity is about ensuring the integrity, reliability, performance, and availability of a company’s network. It does this by protecting against threats like malware and denial of service (DoS) attacks. Companies will continue to be challenged by the complexities of the network extending beyond the walls of the enterprise and into third-party application environments. A focus for many will be threat detection and response capabilities.

Security as a service

The ability to deliver services effectively, securely, and cheaply from the cloud has accelerated the adoption of security as a service (SECaaS) models. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in particular are benefiting from SECaaS, as they lack the expertise and resources to ensure enterprise security systems are kept up-to-date. Cloud-based delivery of security services will continue to grow in 2020. We also expect continued expansion of the virtualisation of security capabilities via network functions virtualisation (NFV).

Behavioural analytics

Behavioural analytics is increasing in importance as cyberattacks become more sophisticated. The technology aims to identify threats across the enterprise network and its associated data by spotting and reporting anomalous activities. As the market is consolidating, there will be closer integration of behavioural analytics solutions within endpoint security portfolios. As a result, this market will tail off in the next three to five years.

Post-breach consultancy services

Unfortunately, too many firms lack the internal skills, procedures, and policies required to contain and resolve security breaches. Many turn instead to post-breach consultation and remediation services offered by third parties. Even though the demand for post-breach consultancy support services continues to rise, the market remains fragmented. Large-scale security vendors compete alongside smaller consultancy companies offering post-breach services.

Mobile device management (MDM) software

IT departments use mobile device management (MDM) software to monitor, manage, and secure employees’ mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets. MDM is the core element in the set of tools used by IT to manage these devices alongside other capabilities The MDM software market has been almost static in recent years, dominated by MobileIron, VMware, and IBM MaaS360.

MDM legacy software which only provided management for smartphones and tablets is going away, so there is a forced upgrade for resellers and their customers. There are other MDM vendors with reasonable market shares, such as Soti, Citrix, and Sophos.

Managed security services

The market for managed security services (MSS) continues to grow as organisations employ third parties to manage the security layer within the enterprise infrastructure. The MSS market is fairly mature and includes both pure-play providers and large IT services vendors offering MSS. As this market develops, MSS providers (MSSPs) will increasingly focus on vulnerability and threat management capabilities. Large vendors will provide global enterprises with broader cybersecurity solutions and service management capabilities.

Cloud

Organisations continue to move to the cloud, using private, public, or hybrid models. This exposes businesses to new cyber threats as they consolidate IT applications onto the cloud. There is a lack of proactive monitoring of abnormalities across cloud applications due to limited integration across vendor platforms through open application programming interfaces (APIs). We expect to see more MSSP integration with cloud application vendors through standardisation and open APIs.

