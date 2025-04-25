SquareX helps organisations detect and address client-side web security threats. Credit: Robert Avgustin/Shutterstock.

SquareX, a cybersecurity start-up, has secured $20m in Series A funding to advance its Browser Detection and Response (BDR) technology.

Led by SYN Ventures, the investment round saw participation from Peak XV Partners, formerly Sequoia Capital SEA.

SquareX helps organisations detect and address client-side web security threats. Through a browser extension, it provides protection against a range of issues including malicious extensions, spear phishing, browser-based ransomware and genAI data loss prevention.

SquareX CEO Vivek Ramachandran said: “The browser is the new endpoint, yet it remains a major blind spot for most organisations. Existing solutions often force a trade-off between security and usability.

“We built SquareX to eliminate this compromise in browser security, offering robust protection that works with the browsers users are already familiar with. This Series A funding, led by the team at SYN Ventures, validates our vision of everyone being able to be online without fear.”

SquareX said that the BDR tool offers functionality similar to proprietary enterprise browsers but without the operational challenges associated with large-scale implementation.

The BDR solution enables proactive threat detection, mitigation and threat hunting directly within the browser environment.

SYN Ventures managing partner and founder Jay Leek said: “SquareX is tackling one of the most significant and underserved areas in cybersecurity today. The browser is ground zero for countless attacks, and the team at SquareX has developed an elegant and powerful solution that provides critical visibility and control where it is needed most – directly within the native browser experience.”

Peak XV managing director Shailendra Singh said: “Having partnered with SquareX since their seed stage, we have been impressed by their vision and execution in tackling browser security challenges.

“We are excited to partner with them again as they demonstrate strong results in delivering much-needed cybersecurity capabilities to enterprise customers.”