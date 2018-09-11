Luke covers sports, tech and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Trade talks at Eastern Economic Forum

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will meet over the next three days at the Eastern Economic Forum, an annual conference held to promote economic growth in the Far East.

The Russian President and his Chinese counterpart are expected to discuss increase economic cooperation amid the ongoing US trade war. They are expected to sign documents to boost trade and cooperation between their two nations.

This will be the first time that a Chinese leader has participated in the Eastern Economic Forum.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga, and South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon will also be attending. According to reports, Putin also invited Kim Jong Un to attend. However, the North Korean leader has yet to confirm his attendance.

All attending leaders are due to speak at a plenary session on Wednesday, 12 September.

United States remembers 9/11 victims

President of the United States Donald Trump will be in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, today to deliver a speech at the newly-inaugurated Tower of Voices, a memorial constructed to honour the victims of United Airlines Flight 93, which crashed down near the town during the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Today marks 17 years since almost 3,000 people lost their lives in a string of attacks orchestrated by terrorist group al-Qaeda.

Passenger planes were hijacked and crashed into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon. The fourth plane was believed to be heading towards Washington D.C., but its hijackers were overpowered by passengers and airline staff.

A separate ceremony will take place at the Pentagon Memorial in South Arlington, Virginia. This will be attended by Vice President Mike Pence and Defence Secretary Jim Mattis.

Woodward offers insight into the Trump Whitehouse

American journalist Bob Woodward today releases his long-awaited account of the ongoing presidency of Donald Trump.

Fear: Trump in the White House follows a similar script to prior releases, such as Omarosa Manigault-Newman’s Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House and Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

Books on Trump’s presidency have proved to be incredible popular, with many reaching the top of best-seller lists.

Extracts from Fear: Trump in the White House leaked ahead of its publication. Tales in Woodward’s book include aides stealing and hiding paperwork to stall the US President from signing off on key documents, and petty name-calling between Trump and his staff.

