Energy giants’ corruption case continues

The corruption trial involving energy giants Shell and Eni will recommence today in Milan, Italy.

The case involves the energy companies’ purchase of an offshore oil field in Nigeria for $1.3bn in 2011.

The payment should have been made to the Nigerian state. However, Italian prosecutors allege that $1.1bn was deposited into accounts belonging to Nigeria’s former Minister of Petroleum Dan Etete, who then distributed it between a number of high-profile individuals, including former president Goodluck Jonathan.

Shell has previously denied allegations of corruption, insisting that “there is no place for bribery or corruption in our company”. Eni has similarly denied its involvement in the “illicit conduct” under investigation.

The oil field is one of the most valuable in Africa. It is thought to contain around 9bn barrels of oil, which could be worth as much as $500bn.

Moon Jae-in travels to Pyongyang for inter-Korean talks

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will travel to Pyongyang today for an inter-Korean summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

This will be the third meeting between the two leaders this year. Recent talks are aimed at denuclearising the Korean peninsula, a goal that North Korea has shown a willingness to work towards in recent months.

Moon has said that he will use the meeting to push for “irreversible, permanent peace” and call for better dialogue between North Korea and the United States.

Moon will become the first South Korean President in more than a decade to visit the North Korean capital. The two previous meetings have taken place at the Joint Security Area that divides the two Koreas in Panmunjom.

Barnier briefs EU ministers on Brexit

Michel Barnier, the European Commission’s chief Brexit negotiator, will brief EU ministers on the state of play in the ongoing Brexit negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom to today’s EU-27 General Affairs Council.

With an October deadline for a withdrawal agreement to be confirmed fast approaching, this is likely to be the focal point of discussions. While parts of the agreement have already been agreed in principle, pressing issues like the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland still need to be worked out.

The meeting will begin at the Europa Building in Brussels at 5pm London time, with a press conference scheduled for 6pm.

