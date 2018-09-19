Luke covers sports, tech and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Donald Trump assesses Carolina response

President of the United States Donald Trump will visit South Carolina today to assess recovery efforts following the devastating Hurricane Florence that blew through the southeast coast states earlier this week.

Florence has since slowed to a post-tropical cyclone with sustained winds of 25mph, the National Hurricane Center has reported. However, it has left a path of destruction in its wake.

At least 32 people have died as a result of the hurricane, with hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses currently without power.

Rescue operations are currently underway to rescue trapped residents and get supplies to those stuck in the worst-hit areas.

ECJ rules on post-Brexit policing

The European Court of Justice will today deliver its judgment in the case regarding compliance with European arrest warrants issued by the United Kingdom following its planned exit from the European Union.

European Commission chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier previously warned that the UK would not be able to keep the European Arrest Warrant after Brexit, which would make it considerably harder for the UK to locate criminals that have crossed the border into other European countries.

The UK also faces losing access to as many as 40 law enforcement tools, including the Schengen intelligence database, if Brexit negotiations fail to produce results.

Sara Thornton, chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, warned yesterday that alternatives to the European Arrest Warrant “will be slower, will be more bureaucratic and it will make it harder for us to protect UK citizens”.

Macron bodyguard faces French Senate

Alexandre Benalla, the bodyguard to French President Emmanuel Macron, will stand in front of the French Senate today to explain his role in the May Day protest scandal.

The off-duty bodyguard was caught on camera attacking a protestor during the protests earlier this year.

Macron’s administration has since faced heavy criticism for its handling of the affair. Despite the government claiming that Benalla had been suspended following the incident, photos emerged showing that he had continued to accompany the president on official visits.

Benalla agreed to attend the hearing after being warned that he faced a prison sentence if he failed to do so.

The hearing will take place at the French Senate in Paris, starting at 7:30am London time.

