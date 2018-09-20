Luke covers sports, tech and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Ryanair shareholders discuss turbulent year

Ryanair shareholders will gather today for the company’s annual general meeting, following what has been a difficult year for the budget airline.

The meeting follows a number of pilot strikes orchestrated by unions across Europe throughout the summer due to a dispute over working conditions. August’s strike, involving staff in Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands, caused disruption to 50,000 passengers.

While progress has been made, the issue is still ongoing. A Belgian union recently turned down an offer ahead of another planned strike later this month.

According to reports, some investors will use today’s meeting to argue against the re-election of Ryanair chairman David Bonderman.

The meeting will take place in Gormanstown, Ireland, starting at 9am London time.

Video game industry heads to Tokyo

The gaming industry will descend on Tokyo, Japan, today to get Asia’s largest video game convention underway.

Japanese games and developers will take centre stage at the Makuhari Messe convention centre. However, the world’s leading game publishers will be on hand to show off their upcoming releases. Industry leaders Nintendo and Sony will be exhibiting their latest products in Tokyo. However, Microsoft has decided to skip this year’s expo.

The Tokyo Game Show attracted more than 250,000 visitors last year. In comparison, popular North American convention E3 2018 attracted 69,200 visitors earlier this year.

Tokyo Game Show will only be open to industry insiders over the next two days before opening to the public this weekend.

Foreign Secretary hunts answers over Rohingya

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt will meet Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi today on the second day of his visit to Myanmar.

Hunt spent Wednesday in the northern state of Rakhine, where Myamnar’s military forces have killed thousands of the country’s Rohingya Muslim minority since last year. Some 800,000 more have fled as a result of the violence.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today

It is not thought that Aung San Suu Kyi orchestrated the attacks. However, her handling of the crisis has raised doubts over her ability to lead.

She will face tough questions from Hunt today. Ahead of his visit, the Foreign Secretary promised that Britain would offer more support to victims and help to gather evidence against those that orchestrated the attacks.

