Here’s your Thursday briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

G7 finance ministers meet in Canada to discuss Trump’s steel tariffs

Finance ministers and central bank governors from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom and the United States will meet in British Columbia, Canada, to discuss a range of global economic issues.

The US’s tariffs on steel imports from Japan, China and other nations, announced by President Donald Trump in March this year, is expected to dominate the three-day meeting.

Steel imports are now charged a 25% tariff in a bid to increase American industry.

The US is expected to announce whether these tariffs will be imposed on the European Union shortly, which will be a hot topic among member states like France and Germany.

Italy will also be a hot topic in Canada, as the country’s political turmoil continues to affect the global markets.

Israel to grill Russia on support of Bashar al-Assad

Israel’s Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman will meet with Russia’s Sergei Shoigu in Moscow to seek reassurances over the Kremlin’s support of Bashar al-Assad.

Israel has called for the Italian military to pull out of Syria. The two nations were involved in conflict in the region earlier this month, which saw Israel launch an attack on Iran’s military infrastructure after rockets were fired into Israeli territory.

However, Moscow shares a good relationship with Assad’s Syrian government, which they see as necessary to maintaining peace in the region.

Shoigu will reportedly ask Avigdor for assurances that Russian supplies will not fall into the hands of its enemies.

Ivor Novello Awards to recognise best of British music

The Ivor Novello Awards for excellence in British and Irish songwriting and composing will be awarded today.

Awards will be given in a number of categories, including Best Song Musically and Lyrically, best album, Best Original Film Score and Best Original Video Game Score.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today

Among the songs and artists up for awards are grime artist Stormzy with Gang Signs & Prayer and Ed Sheeran with Shape of You.

The 63rd annual Ivor Novello Awards ceremony will get underway at 11:30am London time at the Grosvenor House, London. The show is expected to end at 4:30pm.

Artists that have previously won Ivor awards include Adele, David Bowie and Elton John.