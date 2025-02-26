For enterprise customers, Dassault Systèmes’ new 3DLive app for Apple Vision Pro will be available for download later this year. Credit: Dassault Systèmes.

France-based Dassault Systèmes has partnered with Apple to integrate Apple Vision Pro into the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to offer immersive spatial experiences within the 3D UNIV+RSES.

This collaboration aims to enhance the platform’s capabilities in manufacturing, life sciences, and urban planning.

Through this integration, 3D UNIV+RSES powered by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform will leverage spatial computing to offer a new dimension to virtual twins through the “3DLive” visionOS app, anticipated to be available this year.

With 3DLive, virtual twins created on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform can transition from the screen into a user’s physical space facilitating real-time visualisation and team collaboration in lifelike environments.

Apple Vision Pro’s advanced cameras, sensors, and tracking aids virtual twins to interact with the physical world with scientific accuracy.

Apple Vision Products Group vice-president Mike Rockwell said: “Apple Vision Pro continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible with spatial computing and is changing the way people work across key industries.

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Dassault Systèmes to supercharge the 3DEXPERIENCE platform with spatial computing capabilities that will enable engineers and designers to effortlessly bring 3D designs to life in ways not previously possible.”

This new approach will aid customers in harnessing the full potential of 3D UNIV+RSES and spatial computing, adapting quickly to market demand and ensuring scientifically accurate product quality.

For enterprise customers, Dassault Systèmes’ new 3DLive app for Apple Vision Pro will be available for download later this year.

Dassault Systèmes Corporate Strategy & Platform Transformation executive vice-president Elisa Prisner said: “Our engineering collaboration with Apple represents a bold advance that reveals the power of 3D UNIV+RSES, where 3D is a universal language for a new world combining real and virtual.

“The wide and growing adoption of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform by our clients makes this cooperation a unique value for our gigantic, highly diversified customer base, seeing the high potential of 3D UNIV+RSES to collaborate and train our next-generation AI-based experiences on their own virtual twin data set.”

Additionally, Dassault Systèmes is releasing a new Apple Vision Pro app, HomeByMe Reality, allowing users to imagine, explore, and visualise their home interiors and options from various locations.

The HomeByMe Reality app also enables users to virtually tour real estate properties.