Bright Machines has been granted a patent for an object attachment handler that uses a configurable gripper and fastening tool, controlled by software definitions of the object. The system ensures precise attachment by applying defined force curves at specific positions. GlobalData’s report on Bright Machines gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Bright Machines, Pose estimation was a key innovation area identified from patents. Bright Machines's grant share as of February 2024 was 50%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Automated object attachment system with configurable gripper and fastening tool

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Bright Machines Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11919148B2) discloses an object attachment handler that includes a memory with a software definition of an object, a configurable gripper, and a control system to configure the gripper based on the software definition. The gripper is designed to pick up and move objects, while a fastening tool with three degrees of movement is used to align with an attachment mechanism and complete the attachment process. The patent also details the individual definition of open and closed positions for the gripper's jaws, as well as the inclusion of a hammer for specific attachment mechanisms like press fit, push pin, rivet, snap-on, and through hole.



Moreover, the object attachment handler described in the patent incorporates features such as a user interface with a scanner for object identification, a database for object data, and various fastening tools like a heat staking head and a turning mechanism for different attachment mechanisms. The patent also outlines a method for utilizing the software-defined object attachment handler, which involves receiving object configuration data, automatically reconfiguring the gripper and fastening tools based on new data, and utilizing a hammer for specific attachment mechanisms. The method also includes scanning object identifying codes, retrieving object configuration data, and ensuring precise attachment by configuring the hammer's force and distance.

