The integration of Eigen AI’s stack into Nebius Token Factory is intended to improve hardware efficiency and throughput. Credit: jackpress/Shutterstock.com.

Netherlands-based AI cloud company Nebius has agreed to acquire Eigen AI, a firm specialising in inference and model optimisation company, in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $643m.

With this acquisition, Nebius plans to integrate Eigen AI’s inference and post-training optimisation technologies directly into Nebius Token Factory, its managed AI production platform.

This integration aims to support enterprise-grade deployment, including autoscaling endpoints and fine-tuning for a broad range of open-source models.

Nebius, which is listed on Nasdaq, and Eigen AI have previously collaborated on implementations that received high performance rankings in Artificial Analysis assessments.

The move also marks Nebius’s expansion into the US, with Eigen AI’s founding researchers joining the former to establish an engineering and research hub in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Key members of Eigen AI’s team include co-founder Ryan Hanrui Wang, known for research on Sparse Attention, and co-founder Wei-Chen Wang, who received recognition for work on Activation-aware Weight Quantisation. Co-founder Di Jin has contributed to Meta’s large language models and reinforcement learning frameworks.

The founding team previously undertook research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s HAN Lab and CSAIL.

Wang said: “We’re proud to join Nebius and work alongside the Token Factory team to push the boundaries of inference performance.

“Together, we are removing the friction of AI model customisation and deployment so developers can run models reliably in production without managing the underlying infrastructure.”

Industry trends indicate that inference currently represents the fastest-growing segment of AI, with forecasts estimating it will account for about two-thirds of compute demand this year.

The increasing adoption of open-source models in production environments has made the optimisation of inference a priority, particularly as newer model architectures introduce additional demands on memory and compute resources.

Eigen AI’s technology aims to address optimisation needs across the entire model lifecycle, from post-training and fine-tuning to production deployment. It supports a wide range of popular open-source models, including GPT-OSS, Qwen, Gemma, Nemotron, Llama, GLM, DeepSeek, Kimi, and MiniMax.

The integration of Eigen AI’s stack into Nebius Token Factory is intended to improve hardware efficiency and throughput, while reducing the operational overhead for customers.

Nebius co-founder and chief business officer Roman Chernin said: “The integration of Eigen AI’s optimisation capabilities and founding team will establish Nebius Token Factory at the frontier of inference, offering customers market-leading model performance and unit economics with massive compute capacity to back it at scale.”

Through this acquisition, Nebius will offer existing and new customers enhanced AI infrastructure and optimisation capabilities.

Clients of both companies are expected to benefit from faster deployment, improved model adoption and more efficient use of computing resources as a result of this integration.

The deal, which remains subject to customary closing conditions including antitrust approval, is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

In March, Nebius launched version 3.5 of its AI Cloud platform, introducing serverless AI computing to streamline operations for developers creating AI applications.