Celonis has patented a method for providing process protocols for physical objects in production lines. Machine-readable data is assigned to objects, read by stations, and stored with timestamps to generate process protocols. The protocols are continuously generated and stored in volatile memory for real-time processing. GlobalData’s report on Celonis gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Celonis, AI for workflow management was a key innovation area identified from patents. Celonis's grant share as of February 2024 was 53%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Process protocol generation for physical objects in production lines

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Celonis GmbH

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11914346B2) outlines a method for providing process protocols for physical objects moving through production or processing stations in a line. The method involves assigning machine-readable data to objects, reading this data at stations, and storing it in a structured manner with timestamps. The stored data is used to generate a process protocol detailing process steps, their unique identification, sequence, and assignment to stations or reading means. The process protocol is continuously generated in volatile memory, with context-related data also being incorporated into the protocol.



Furthermore, the patent details how the reading means generate data sets for the process protocol, with the sequence of process steps indicated by timestamps. Context-related data can be assigned to process steps from reading means, stations, or third-party systems, enhancing the protocol's depth. The method also allows for the use of sensors to generate context-related data, tags with machine-readable data on objects, and processing of transmitted data before storage. Ultimately, the generated process protocol can be utilized by a process mining system for in-depth analysis of the processes, showcasing the potential for enhanced process monitoring and optimization in various industries.

