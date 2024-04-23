EXFO has developed an optical power loss measurement system that combines visual fiber finder light and test light in a cyclic sequence for efficient power measurements across different locations. The system includes a light source unit and an optical power meter unit to streamline the process. GlobalData’s report on EXFO gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on EXFO, AI-assisted repair estimation was a key innovation area identified from patents. EXFO's grant share as of February 2024 was 67%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Optical power loss measurement system with visual fiber finder

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: EXFO Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11921000B2) discloses an optical power loss measurement system that includes a light source unit and an optical power meter unit. The light source unit comprises a visual fiber finder light source and a test light source that generate visual fiber finder light and power measurement test light, respectively. These lights are combined in a cyclic sequence to assist users in identifying where to connect a power meter unit. The optical power meter unit, on the other end of the optical fiber link under test, measures the optical power of the test light based on the detected optical signal and the given cyclic sequence.



Furthermore, the patent details an optical power loss measurement method that involves generating visual fiber finder light and power measurement test light, combining them in a cyclic sequence, and measuring the optical power of the test light at the other end of the optical fiber link under test. The method includes detecting a rising edge of the optical signal, producing a presence signal, and generating connection status notifications based on the presence or absence of the signal. This innovative system and method provide a comprehensive solution for accurately measuring optical power loss in fiber optic networks, enhancing efficiency and accuracy in network maintenance and troubleshooting processes.

