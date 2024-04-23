Far Eastone Telecommunications has patented a system and method for drone docking on a moving platform on a vehicle. The technology involves obtaining environmental data, generating flight parameters, and adjusting drone flight for docking. The system ensures safe and efficient drone docking while the vehicle is in motion. GlobalData’s report on Far Eastone Telecommunications gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Far Eastone Telecommunications, Vehicle CAN security was a key innovation area identified from patents. Far Eastone Telecommunications's grant share as of February 2024 was 92%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Drone docking system for vehicles with environmental data analysis

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Far Eastone Telecommunications Co Ltd

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11906982B2) discloses a system for drone docking that is adaptable for a vehicle. The system includes a drone and a moving platform that is in communication with the drone and coupled to an output device in the vehicle. The moving platform gathers current environmental data and historical environmental data related to its operation, such as location information, moving speed, communication status, wind speed, and weather. Based on this data, the moving platform generates a recommended flight parameter and transmits it to the drone. The drone then adjusts its flight parameter accordingly to dock on the moving platform. Additionally, the system can anticipate curves in the vehicle's path and instruct the drone not to dock during those times. The system also considers factors like communication quality, wind speed, and road conditions to optimize the docking process.



Furthermore, the patent includes a method for drone docking that involves placing the moving platform on a vehicle, obtaining current and historical environmental data, generating a recommended flight parameter, and adjusting the drone's flight parameter for docking. The system can also upload data to a cloud server to update historical environmental data. This method ensures efficient and safe drone docking by taking into account various environmental factors and conditions. Overall, the system and method described in the patent aim to enhance the functionality and reliability of drone docking processes, particularly in dynamic environments where factors like wind speed, communication quality, and road conditions can impact the operation of drones.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on Far Eastone Telecommunications, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed