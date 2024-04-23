Hexagon has developed a system and method for detecting spoofing of GNSS systems using multiple antennas. By implementing authentication procedures like carrier phase, signal power, and channel distortion, the technology can determine if a spoofing attack is occurring. GlobalData’s report on Hexagon gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Hexagon, AI assisted CAD was a key innovation area identified from patents. Hexagon's grant share as of February 2024 was 59%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Gnss spoofing detection system using multiple antennas

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Hexagon AB

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11921223B2) discloses a computer-implemented method for detecting spoofing attacks in a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receiver. The method involves receiving signals through multiple antennas and conducting various authentication procedures to determine the authenticity of the navigation signals. These procedures include measuring pseudorange values, double differences, and carrier-to-noise ratios to identify potential spoofing signals. By analyzing these parameters and comparing them against predefined thresholds, the system can differentiate between authentic navigation signals and spoofing attempts.



Furthermore, the patent also describes a receiver equipped with multiple antennas and a processor to implement the authentication procedures outlined in the method. The receiver is designed to measure pseudorange values, carrier-to-noise ratios, and carrier phase measurements to assess the integrity of the received signals. By utilizing a combination of these measurements and predefined thresholds, the receiver can effectively detect and respond to spoofing attacks in real-time. This technology aims to enhance the security and reliability of GNSS receivers by providing a robust mechanism for identifying and mitigating potential spoofing threats, ensuring the accuracy of location-based services and navigation systems.

