OneTrust‘s patent involves a data processing system that generates data models for organizations to manage personal data. The system maps relationships between data assets and inventories, allowing for efficient handling of data subject access requests. The method includes scanning inventory attributes to identify and manage personal data across various assets. GlobalData’s report on OneTrust gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on OneTrust, DRM tools was a key innovation area identified from patents. OneTrust's grant share as of February 2024 was 82%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Data processing data inventory generation system for data subject access

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: OneTrust LLC

The granted patent (Publication Number: US11921894B2) outlines a method for processing data subject access requests related to personal data held by organizations. The method involves receiving a request, accessing data models mapping data inventories to data assets, scanning inventory attributes to identify data assets used in handling personal data, and performing actions on the identified data assets, such as accessing, modifying, or deleting personal data. The system aims to facilitate compliance with data subject access requests efficiently and accurately.



Furthermore, the patent details a system and computer-readable medium storing instructions for processing data subject access requests. The system involves accessing a data model representing different data assets, scanning inventory attributes to identify personal data associated with the data subject, and executing actions on the identified data assets. These actions may include deleting or modifying personal data, generating reports, or initiating network communications. The system is designed to streamline the process of handling data subject access requests and ensuring compliance with data protection regulations effectively.

