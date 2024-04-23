Pason Systems has been granted a patent for an apparatus, system, and method to detect and indicate the operational position of valves on wellsite equipment. The apparatus includes a sensor to measure the distance between the sensor and a target surface on the valve, determining the valve’s operational position. GlobalData’s report on Pason Systems gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Pason Systems, Fluorescence flow cytometry was a key innovation area identified from patents. Pason Systems's grant share as of February 2024 was 59%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Valve position detection apparatus for wellsite equipment

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Pason Systems Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11920465B2) discloses an apparatus, system, and method for detecting and indicating the operational position of a valve. The apparatus includes a sensor that is in contactless communication with a target surface on a moveable part of the valve to measure the detected distance along an axis, determining the valve's operational position. The sensor can be in acoustic or electromagnetic communication with the target surface, and various sensor assemblies such as ultrasonic TOF, laser TOF, LIDAR TOF, or radar TOF can be utilized.



Furthermore, the system comprises the apparatus and a processor that generates a display signal indicating the valve's operational position based on the output signal from the sensor. A display unit can be used to show an image representing the actuator's position, even if it is located remotely from the valve or associated equipment. The method involves securing the apparatus to the valve, measuring the detected distance, and indicating the operational position based on this measurement. The method includes processing the output signal, converting it into an image or data, and displaying it on a display unit, with the option of releasably connecting the apparatus to a non-moving part of the valve or associated equipment for ease of use.

