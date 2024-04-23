Toast has been granted a patent for an apparatus that manages credit card reader modes dynamically. The device includes a POS terminal with two card readers and a controller that adjusts reader modes based on workflow states. This innovation streamlines payment processing for businesses. GlobalData’s report on Toast gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Toast, Transaction splitting was a key innovation area identified from patents. Toast's grant share as of February 2024 was 84%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Dynamic credit card reader mode management apparatus

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Toast Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11915220B2) discloses an apparatus for dynamic credit card reader mode management in a point-of-sale (POS) terminal. The apparatus includes a dual reader controller that determines various workflow states of the POS terminal and dynamically controls the modes of two card readers based on these states. The workflow states include power up, login, reader update, menu, order, and payment states. For example, during the login state, the controller enables the first card reader to read magnetic stripe cards for employee login while disabling the second card reader. Similarly, during the order and payment states, the controller enables the second card reader to read loyalty cards, gift cards, debit cards, and credit cards for payment while disabling the first card reader.



Furthermore, the apparatus includes a configuration manager, data translation/normalization processor, and an order processor to manage the workflow states and communication between the card readers and the POS terminal. The method for dynamic credit card reader mode management involves determining the type and capabilities of the card readers upon power up, receiving instructions, and formatting data into a common format. The method also includes placing the card readers in stop read mode during power up and reader update states, and enabling specific card readers during login, order, and payment states to facilitate efficient processing of transactions. Overall, the patent aims to enhance the functionality of POS terminals by dynamically managing the modes of card readers based on the operational state of the terminal, ensuring smooth and secure payment processing for various types of cards.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on Toast, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed