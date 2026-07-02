Together AI’s founder Percy Liang, founder and CEO Vipul Ved Prakash and founder and chief technology officer Ce Zhang. Credit: Together AI/Business Wire.

Together AI, a San Francisco-based company specialising in open-source AI models, has raised $800m in a Series C financing round, bringing its post-money valuation to $8.3bn.

The funding round was led by Aramco Ventures. It also had participation from Vista Equity Partners, Emergence Capital, General Catalyst, March Capital, Nvidia, S Ventures (SentinelOne), Pegatron and others.

Together AI is focussed on reducing costs and increasing accessibility for running open source AI models at scale. The company reported that its annual bookings surpassed $1.15bn in the last quarter.

Proceeds from the Series C round will be used by the company to support further development of its products and features. The company also plans to allocate the funds to scale up its infrastructure footprint, which is expected to increase by approximately 50 times over the next five years.

Aramco Ventures Prosperity7 Ventures US managing director Abhishek Shukla said: “Building AI infrastructure over the next decade will be the biggest infrastructure project in human history.

“Together has built the platform that makes open source models genuinely usable at enterprise scale, and the team’s ambition matches the scale of the opportunity in front of them. We’re proud to partner with them, not just on this round but on scaling compute and capacity globally.”

Founded in 2022, Together AI specialises in serving enterprise and developer clients seeking to train and deploy workloads using open source models such as DeepSeek, MiniMax, Nemotron, and Kimi.

According to the company, these open options offer comparable or better performance than closed systems at a significantly lower cost.

Together AI claims to have thousands of paying customers, including Cursor, Cognition, and Decagon.

The company reported that customers have experienced cost reductions ranging from sixfold to sixtyfold compared to traditional closed-model pricing.

Together AI co-founder and CEO Vipul Ved Prakash said: “Intelligence is becoming a foundational resource for the modern economy, every bit as essential as electricity, bandwidth or capital.

“Our mission is to ensure that intelligence is abundant, not expensive. The future of AI won’t be owned by a few companies. It will be built by millions of developers and businesses, and open-source models are making that possible.”

In February 2025, Together AI secured $305m in Series B funding, valuing the company at $3.3bn. The Series B round was led by General Catalyst and co-led by Prosperity7.