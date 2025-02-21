Together AI’s platform supports AI lifecycle, including training, fine-tuning, synthetic data, and more than 200 open-source models. Credit: frank60/Shuttestock.

Together AI has raised $305m Series B investment to scale AI Acceleration Cloud for open source and enterprise AI.

This funding round, valuing the company at $3.3bn, was led by investment firm General Catalyst and co-led by venture capital firm Prosperity7.

It will support the expansion of Together AI’s platform, featuring “large” deployments of NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs.

The investment round saw participation from global institutional and strategic investors, including Salesforce Ventures, DAMAC Capital, NVIDIA, Kleiner Perkins, and others.

The funding aims to solidify Together AI’s position as an end-to-end platform for building with open source models.

Together AI CEO Vipul Ved Prakash said: “AI is transforming every industry, creating unprecedented efficiencies and enabling entirely new classes of products. We have built a cloud company for this AI-first world — combining state-of-the-art open source models and high performance infrastructure, with frontier research in AI efficiency and scalability.”

“Our AI Acceleration Cloud uniquely provides organizations with the performance, security, and functionality required to train frontier models and build production-scale AI applications with incredible cost efficiency. With this investment, we will accelerate our mission to make open source AI accessible for AI developers and customers globally.”

The platform supports open source models such as DeepSeek-R1 and Meta’s Llama, offering alternatives to proprietary solutions.

The company claims it provides the “fastest” DeepSeek-R1 and Llama inference at production scale through its secure infrastructure.

Together AI’s platform covers the entire AI lifecycle, offering solutions for training, fine-tuning, and synthetic data generation, with support for more than 200 open source models.

Together AI is reshaping the AI infrastructure landscape with 200MW of secured power capacity and optimised clusters of NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs in North America.

Its partnership with Hypertec, a technology provider, to build a cluster of 36,000 NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 GPUs enhances its position among AI Cloud providers.

In 2024, Together AI expanded its user base to more than 450,000 AI developers, collaborating with Dell, Hypertec, NVIDIA, and Meta. It deployed DeepSeek models with privacy controls, launched the Together Enterprise Platform, and partnered with Cartesia for ultra-low latency voice AI.

Together AI recently acquired CodeSandbox, planning to integrate its capabilities for built-in code interpretation.