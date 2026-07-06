Exactly this time last month, the European Commission (EC) dropped a bombshell: the bloc would reassign the 2GHz mobile satellite service (MSS) spectrum under a harmonised, EU-wide regulatory regime. It is a strategic shift that could rewire Europe’s satellite landscape. With the dust settled, the EC’s proposal is no longer speculative; it is coalescing around non-negotiables: digital sovereignty, security, tightly defined eligibility, spectrum caps, and wholesale obligations. Details will define winners and losers – especially between IoT startups and bandwidth-hungry service players.

Implementation now looks fully understood as a long slog, not a sudden flip of the switch. While the EC’s plan to extend incumbents’ licenses by two years glides over the cliff edge in May 2027 when current rights held by US-based EchoStar and Viasat expire, it also exposes the reality: European Parliament, Council, and stakeholders still need to agree what qualifies as an “EU Provider,” how spectrum caps should work, and what security checks are acceptable.

Ismail Patel, senior analyst at GlobalData, says: “Expect early spectrum awards to begin in H2 2027, but full compliance – certifications, launch contracts, security audits – will not be completed until 2029.”

Commercially, Europe’s 30MHz paired offering – partitioned into six 5+5 MHz blocks – signals restraint rather than extravagance. Patel adds: “This is enough for messaging, remote IoT, emergency services, but not for D2D at scale, in-flight broadband, or gaming. Telcos and satellite operators will have to choose their battles: niche verticals via smaller spectrum slices or partner and lease to scale. Without explicit protection, this vertically oriented allocation risks pigeonholing IoT players into leftover capacity.”

The term “EU Provider” will shape up to be a new arena for geopolitics and corporate structuring. US entities such as AST SpaceMobile (via its European subsidiary SCE) may qualify, but only so long as governance, control, and legal jurisdiction align with EU prescriptions. Non-EU giants such as SpaceX, Viasat, or Amazon Leo may push back, either through legal avenues or lobbying the US government. It is not far-fetched to expect trade challenges if parts of the proposal are seen as protectionist. How these definitions are written will tilt the competitive field as much as the spectrum caps.

Wholesale access mandates introduce a potential wildcard. If enforced rigorously without ambiguity in non-discrimination and with mechanisms for redress, wholesale rules could enable smaller players to piggyback on spectrum granted to others. But EU regulatory enforcement has historically been uneven. The EC will need to beef up monitoring and provide swift dispute resolution. Otherwise, this provision will ring hollow.

Patel concludes: “For telcos, satellite firms, and IoT innovators, the strategic horizon is now. Bidding directly? Forming alliances or JVs? Or kissing the ground of wholesale access? The next 12-24 months will decide. Device certification and component supply chains will either make or break market entrants.

“But most crucially, aligning with Europe’s narrative – resilience, sovereignty, industrial capacity – will be the defining characteristic of success in this era of spectrum realpolitik. The risk for the US incumbents is that if they do not play ball and the EU stands firm, other large nations and political blocs might want to emulate the EU’s licensing model, thus hindering their medium-to-long-term growth projections.”