Unisys's patent involves a processor-based method for building and appending data structures in a multi-host environment. The innovation allows for increased database size and transaction rate by enabling access to all nodes during appending. The technology also includes error detection mechanisms for data integrity.

According to GlobalData's company profile on Unisys, MITM attack solutions was a key innovation area identified from patents. Unisys's grant share as of February 2024 was 89%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11899640B2) discloses a processor-based method for building and appending data structures in a multi-host environment. The method involves creating and storing data in a first data structure with multiple hierarchical levels, allowing a search while simultaneously creating a second data structure. Upon receiving a command to append the second structure to the first, a lock is created for all hosts, updating the root and leaf nodes, and sending copies to other hosts. This innovative approach aims to increase database size and transaction rate by enabling multi-host access to all nodes during the appending process. Additionally, the method includes error-checking mechanisms to ensure data integrity.



Furthermore, the patent includes a computer program product with instructions for executing the method on a computing system. The product allows for efficient data management by updating node pointers, implementing locks for data integrity, and optimizing memory usage during the appending process. By utilizing B+ tree structures and in-memory caching techniques, the method aims to prevent concurrent updates, enhance data retrieval speed, and ensure seamless integration of the appended data structure. Overall, this patent showcases a sophisticated approach to data structure management in a multi-host environment, emphasizing scalability, data integrity, and performance optimization in complex computing systems.

