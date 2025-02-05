Data and AI company Databricks has acquired BladeBridge, a US-based provider of AI-powered data warehouse migration solutions.
This acquisition aims to accelerate and streamline the migration process for organisations looking to transition from legacy data warehouses, such as Snowflake, Teradata, and Redshift, to Databricks SQL.
BladeBridge’s AI-driven technology, which automates the code assessment and conversion process, will enhance Databricks’ offerings by enabling faster and more seamless migrations.
Databricks said that the integration of BladeBridge’s solutions will provide organisations with a low-cost way to migrate to its intelligent data warehouse, Databricks SQL, which has seen significant growth in the past year.
BladeBridge is engaged in providing advanced automation solutions that facilitate migrations from existing data warehouses to Databricks SQL.
With this acquisition, Databricks customers will have access to BladeBridge’s AI-driven solution, which automates code analysis and conversion for more than 20 enterprise data warehouses and ETL tools.
Databricks co-founder and CEO Ali Ghodsi said: “Databricks SQL is the fastest-growing data warehouse on the market. Over 10,000 organisations have chosen Databricks SQL thanks to its price performance and AI innovations.
“As more and more companies choose Databricks as the foundation for an open, flexible data architecture, we want to make it easier than ever to move from legacy data warehouses to the Data Intelligence Platform.
“By joining forces with the BladeBridge team, we can help every organisation accelerate their move to Databricks with significantly lower migration cost and effort.”
BladeBridge has been a technology partner to system integrators such as Accenture, Capgemini, Celebal Tech, Ness Digital, and Tredence, providing customers with insights into conversion scope and facilitating LLM-powered code refactoring and validation of migrated systems.
In January 2025, Databricks secured $15.2bn through a combination of debt and equity funding.
The company has announced the completion of its $10bn Series J funding round, which brings its valuation to $62bn.