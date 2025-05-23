In last two year, DataHub recorded a sixfold increase in sales of its enterprise managed service, DataHub Cloud. Credit: Natee K Jindakum

DataHub, an open source metadata platform owned by Acryl Data, has secured $35m in Series B funding round to advance development of context management platform (CMP).

The company’s CMP focuses on discovery, observability, and control for data, AI models, and AI agents.

Led by Bessemer Venture Partners, the funding brings the company’s total funding to $65m.

As part of the investment, Lauri Moore from Bessemer Venture Partners will join the company’s board of directors.

DataHub CEO and co-founder Swaroop Jagadish said: “Rapid adoption of AI in the enterprise is revealing the significance of comprehensive visibility, reliability, and trust across their data and AI ecosystem—far beyond traditional data cataloguing to a machine-scale world where AI agents become the power users of data.

“DataHub is uniquely positioned to lead this new category of AI and data context management with our architecture built for extreme scale, performance, and real-time machine-scale automations.”

The company plans to use the new funding to invest further in the open source community, which has grown to more than 13,000 members, accelerate research and development in AI governance, expand go-to-market strategies, and enhance customer success capabilities.

DataHub offers a real-time metadata platform designed to allow machines to engage with organisational data assets in a context-aware manner.

The platform is currently in use by more than 3,000 organisations worldwide, including Apple, Chime, Foursquare, Netflix, Optum, Pinterest, and Slack.

Over the past two years, the company has recorded a sixfold increase in sales of its enterprise managed service, DataHub Cloud.

The platform supports various deployment options, from single-node to cloud-hosted, hybrid, and decentralised environments.

DataHub CTO and co-founder Shirshanka Das said: “With the shift toward business-critical AI and customer-facing predictive applications, enterprises need robust metadata management to ensure AI systems can reliably work with data.

“DataHub provides the context that AI systems need to understand data lineage, quality, and semantics—enabling organisations to unlock the full potential of their AI investments.”

The company has also announced a rebrand, dropping the “Acryl Data” label to be known solely as DataHub.

This change, the company said, is intended to better align with its mission of creating metadata platforms for AI-ready data systems.