The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) 48th annual meeting is coming to Davos, Switzerland next week. Here are the Davos attendees 2018.

The WEF’s organisers are expecting a record number of leaders from G7 economies to attend, along with many other heads of state, leaders of government and international organisations, and business, civil society, academia, the arts and media, with some 400 sessions planned.

US president Donald Trump caused a stir when his administration revealed earlier this month he would be attending — while German chancellor Angela Merkel might also be there, potentially setting up a showdown between Trump and the world’s globalist political establishment.

This year’s opening address will be delivered by India’s prime minister Narendra Modi, with Trump expected to deliver a keynote address before the close of the meeting.

Over 21 percent of participants at this year’s meeting will be women, a higher proportion than at any previous meeting and the event will be chaired by seven women — the first all-female panel in its history.

The WEF 2018’s all female co-chairs are: Sharan Burrow, general secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation; Fabiola Gianotti, European Organization for Nuclear Research’s (CERN) general director; Isabelle Kocher, chief executive at Engie; Christine Lagarde, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) general director, Ginni Rometty IBM chief executive, Chetna Sinha, founder of the Mann Deshi Foundation, and Erna Solberg, prime minister of Norway.

Other leaders from the G20 include Liu He, general director of CPC Central Committee of the People’s Republic of China; Mauricio Macri, president of Argentina, Cyril Ramaphosa, deputy president of South Africa; Michel Temer, president of Brazil, and Alain Berset, president of the Swiss Confederation.

The recipients of the World Economic Forum’s 24th Annual Crystal Awards are the actress Cate Blanchett, singer Elton John, and actor Shah Rukh Khan. The awards — presented on the evening of 22 January — celebrate artists who have “shown commitment to improving the state of the world”.

The theme for this year’s Davos meeting is Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World.

Here’s the full Davos attendees 2018 list