The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) 48th annual meeting is coming to Davos, Switzerland next week. Here are the Davos attendees 2018.
The WEF’s organisers are expecting a record number of leaders from G7 economies to attend, along with many other heads of state, leaders of government and international organisations, and business, civil society, academia, the arts and media, with some 400 sessions planned.
US president Donald Trump caused a stir when his administration revealed earlier this month he would be attending — while German chancellor Angela Merkel might also be there, potentially setting up a showdown between Trump and the world’s globalist political establishment.
This year’s opening address will be delivered by India’s prime minister Narendra Modi, with Trump expected to deliver a keynote address before the close of the meeting.
Over 21 percent of participants at this year’s meeting will be women, a higher proportion than at any previous meeting and the event will be chaired by seven women — the first all-female panel in its history.
The WEF 2018’s all female co-chairs are: Sharan Burrow, general secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation; Fabiola Gianotti, European Organization for Nuclear Research’s (CERN) general director; Isabelle Kocher, chief executive at Engie; Christine Lagarde, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) general director, Ginni Rometty IBM chief executive, Chetna Sinha, founder of the Mann Deshi Foundation, and Erna Solberg, prime minister of Norway.
Other leaders from the G20 include Liu He, general director of CPC Central Committee of the People’s Republic of China; Mauricio Macri, president of Argentina, Cyril Ramaphosa, deputy president of South Africa; Michel Temer, president of Brazil, and Alain Berset, president of the Swiss Confederation.
The recipients of the World Economic Forum’s 24th Annual Crystal Awards are the actress Cate Blanchett, singer Elton John, and actor Shah Rukh Khan. The awards — presented on the evening of 22 January — celebrate artists who have “shown commitment to improving the state of the world”.
The theme for this year’s Davos meeting is Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World.
Here’s the full Davos attendees 2018 list
-
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
-
His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein
-
David Abney
-
Enrique Acevedo
-
Paul Achleitner
-
Akinwumi Ayodeji Adesina
-
Stephen J. Adler
-
H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco
-
Ilham Aliyev
-
Mike Allen
-
Sarah Al Amiri
-
Platon Antoniou
-
Frank Appel
-
Mercedes Aráoz
-
Johan C. Aurik
-
David Autor
-
Roberto Azevêdo
-
Mayssoun Azzam
-
Zeinab Badawi
-
Pascale Baeriswyl
-
Alice Bah Kuhnke
-
Gary Barker
-
Martin Baron
-
Maria Bartiromo
-
Inga Beale
-
Carol Becker
-
Anna Belkina
-
Marc R. Benioff
-
Alain Berset
-
Afsaneh Mashayekhi Beschloss
-
Shereen Bhan
-
Fatih Birol
-
Cate Blanchett
-
Henry Blodget
-
Rebecca Blumenstein
-
Michael C. Bodson
-
Rachel Botsman
-
Albert Bourla
-
Privahini Bradoo
-
Børge Brende
-
Jesper Brodin
-
Bruce Broussard
-
Patrick Brown
-
Nancy Brown
-
Tania Bryer
-
Erik Brynjolfsson
-
Thomas Buberl
-
Dan Buettner
-
Hessa Bint Eisa Buhumaid
-
Paul Bulcke
-
Elisabeth Bumiller
-
Sally Bundock
-
Sinéad Burke
-
Michael S. Burke
-
Ursula Burns
-
Sharan Burrow
-
Stewart Butterfield
-
Winnie Byanyima
-
Oliver Cann
-
Mauricio Cardenas
-
Mark Carney
-
Stephen Carroll
-
Ashton B. Carter
-
Juan Carlos Castilla-Rubio
-
Chan Chun Sing
-
Vikram Chandra
-
Natarajan Chandrasekaran
-
Jean-Yves Charlier
-
Chen Man
-
John Chipman
-
Benoît Coeuré
-
Alan D. Cohn
-
Vittorio Colao
-
Michèle Coninsx
-
Iain Conn
-
Michael Corbat
-
Steven J. Corwin
-
António Costa
-
Mary Cummings
-
Geoff Cutmore
-
Ray Dalio
-
Nico Daswani
-
Alexander De Croo
-
John Defterios
-
Kevin Delaney
-
Hailemariam Desalegn
-
Sue Desmond-Hellmann
-
Mariette DiChristina
-
Kirill Dmitriev
-
Paschal Donohoe
-
P. Murali Doraiswamy
-
Erbolat Dossaev
-
Andrzej Duda
-
Bani Dugal
-
Miriam Elder
-
Tony O. Elumelu
-
Mary Callahan Erdoes
-
Khalid Al-Falih
-
Fang Xinghai
-
Thomas Farley
-
Jeremy Farrar
-
H.M. King Felipe VI
-
Edward Felsenthal
-
Ben Feringa
-
Anthony F. Fernandes
-
Therese Fernandez-Ruiz
-
Christiana Figueres
-
Laurence D. Fink
-
Mary Flanagan
-
Stephanie Flanders
-
Jay Flatley
-
William Ford
-
Nicola Forster
-
Suzanne Fortier
-
John Fraher
-
Chrystia Freeland
-
Thomas L. Friedman
-
Adena Friedman
-
Ric Fulop
-
Orit Gadiesh
-
Hadley Gamble
-
Gao Jifan
-
Anwar Gargash
-
Katherine Garrett-Cox
-
Alice Gast
-
William H. Gates III
-
Atul Gawande
-
Paolo Gentiloni
-
Kristalina Georgieva
-
Mehdi Ghadyanloo
-
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Carlos Ghosn
-
Fabiola Gianotti
-
Malusi Gigaba
-
Laurie Glimcher
-
Arancha Gonzalez Laya
-
Rajesh Gopinathan
-
Al Gore
-
Scott Gottlieb
-
Piyush Goyal
-
Filippo Grandi
-
Lynda Gratton
-
Mario Greco
-
Urs Gredig
-
Herman Gref
-
Michael Gregoire
-
Brian J. Grim
-
Dalia Grybauskaite
-
Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal
-
Angel Gurría
-
Johannes Hahn
-
Seyed Salih Al-Hakim
-
Victor Halberstadt
-
Rami Hamdallah
-
Philip Hammond
-
Michael Hanley
-
Yuval Noah Harari
-
Jane Harman
-
John Harris
-
Ghassan Hasbani
-
Lars Heikensten
-
Mary Kay Henry
-
Karin von Hippel
-
Nobuyuki Hirano
-
Arlie Russell Hochschild
-
Frans van Houten
-
W. Lee Howell
-
Mishal Husain
-
Zeid Ra’ad Al Al Hussein
-
Jay R. Inslee
-
Omar Ishrak
-
Jayasree K. Iyer
-
Mohammed Al-Jadaan
-
Majid Jafar
-
Badr Jafar
-
Arun Jaitley
-
Philip J. Jennings
-
Jin Keyu
-
Jin Liqun
-
Jin Xing
-
Karan Johar
-
Elton John
-
Peggy Johnson
-
Adel bin Ahmed Al Jubeir
-
Jean-Claude Juncker
-
Jeremy Jurgens
-
Wanuri Kahiu
-
Joseph Kahn
-
Paula Kahumbu
-
Robert D. Kaplan
-
Majid Al-Kasabi
-
Ariella Käslin
-
Tom Keene
-
Dacher Keltner
-
Roula Khalaf
-
Sheikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Al Khalifa
-
Shah Rukh Khan
-
Risalat Khan
-
Dara Khosrowshahi
-
Jim Yong Kim
-
Isabelle Kocher
-
Chanda Kochhar
-
Kenji Kohno
-
Andrey L. Kostin
-
Nicholas D. Kristof
-
Neelie Kroes
-
Michal Krupinski
-
André Kudelski
-
Alexei Kudrin
-
Isabelle Kumar
-
Rajnish Kumar
-
Haruhiko Kuroda
-
Giorgi Kvirikashvili
-
Rachel Kyte
-
Francine Lacqua
-
Patrizia Laeri
-
Christine Lagarde
-
Carrie Lam
-
Corinna E. Lathan
-
Clifton Leaf
-
R. May Lee
-
Lee Geun
-
Donna Leinwand Leger
-
Bruno Le Maire
-
Rich Lesser
-
Helena Leurent
-
Maurice Lévy
-
Harris Lewin
-
Peter Limbourg
-
Xueling Lin
-
Ling Wen
-
Joanne Lipman
-
Carol Li Rafferty
-
Li Sixuan
-
Richard Liu
-
Liu Dashan
-
Liu He
-
Andrew N. Liveris
-
Li Xin
-
Jack Ma
-
Yo-Yo Ma
-
David W. MacLennan
-
Mauricio Macri
-
Emmanuel Macron
-
Kishore Mahbubani
-
Anand Mahindra
-
Cecilia Malmström
-
Pia Mancini
-
Emma Marcegaglia
-
Geraldine Matchett
-
Peter Maurer
-
Theresa May
-
Mike McGavick
-
Bill McGlashan Jr
-
Mark Meadows
-
Miriam Meckel
-
Mariam Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Mehairi
-
Henrique Meirelles
-
Lorenzo A. Mendoza
-
Zanny Minton Beddoes
-
Min Zhu
-
Sunil Bharti Mittal
-
Emmerson Mnangagwa
-
Steven Mnuchin
-
Narendra Modi
-
Maryam Monsef
-
Mateusz Morawiecki
-
Alexey A. Mordashov
-
Jennifer Morgan
-
Brian T. Moynihan
-
Jan-Werner Müller
-
Patrik Müller
-
Timothy Murphy
-
Matthew Murray
-
Alan Murray
-
Louise Mushikiwabo
-
Elvira Nabiullina
-
Satya Nadella
-
Moisés Naím
-
Hiroaki Nakanishi
-
Takehiko Nakao
-
Arif M. Naqvi
-
Vasant Narasimhan
-
Abidali Neemuchwala
-
Michael F. Neidorff
-
Benjamin Netanyahu
-
Bronwyn Nielsen
-
Takeshi Niinami
-
Indra Nooyi
-
Alexander Novak
-
Omar bin Sultan Al Olama
-
Hilaree O’Neill
-
Naomi Oreskes
-
Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim
-
Trevor Paglen
-
Sara Pantuliano
-
Pedro Pullen Parente
-
Gavin Patterson
-
Muriel Pénicaud
-
Sundar Pichai
-
Steven Pinker
-
Linda Pizzuti Henry
-
Paul Polman
-
Ruth Porat
-
Petro Poroshenko
-
Dharmendra Pradhan
-
Matthew Prince
-
Becky Quick
-
Gideon Rachman
-
Alejandro Ramírez
-
Karuna Rana
-
V. Ramgopal Rao
-
Lars Løkke Rasmussen
-
Ren Hongbin
-
David Rhodes
-
Anne Richards
-
Louise Richardson
-
Vivian Riefberg
-
Neil Rimer
-
Chuck Robbins
-
Kenneth Rogoff
-
Ginni Rometty
-
Kenneth Roth
-
David M. Rubenstein
-
Gisbert Rühl
-
Mohammed Saleh Al Sada
-
Richard Samans
-
Ignacio Sánchez Galán
-
Juan Manuel Santos
-
Randy Sargent
-
Yasuhiro Sato
-
Kailash Satyarthi
-
Brian Schmidt
-
Dan Schulman
-
Klaus Schwab
-
Hilde Schwab
-
Stephen A. Schwarzman
-
Jennifer Zhu Scott
-
Davide Serra
-
Frances Seymour
-
Minouche Shafik
-
Daniel Shapiro
-
Lisa Sherman
-
Robert J. Shiller
-
Shu Yinbiao
-
Mehmet Simsek
-
Shailendra Singh
-
Chetna Sinha
-
Cecilia Skingsley
-
David J. Skorton
-
Soren Skou
-
James C. Smith
-
Bradford L. Smith
-
Robert F. Smith
-
William Smith Stubbs
-
Jim Hagemann Snabe
-
Erna Solberg
-
Erik Solheim
-
Arne Sorenson
-
Andrew R. Sorkin
-
Sir Martin Sorrell
-
Jens Spahn
-
Ulrich Spiesshofer
-
Linda Spilker
-
Jes Staley
-
Lynn St Amour
-
Guy Standing
-
Francesco Starace
-
Konrad Steffen
-
Joseph E. Stiglitz
-
Tarek Sultan Al Essa
-
Rajeev Suri
-
William Lacy Swing
-
Feike Sybesma
-
Heizo Takenaka
-
Tan Chorh Chuan
-
William Tanuwijaya
-
Mattar Al Tayer
-
Michel Miguel Elias Temer Lulia
-
Jonathan Tepperman
-
Kaan Terzioglu
-
Gillian R. Tett
-
Richard H. Thaler
-
Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani
-
Tidjane Thiam
-
Nicholas Thompson
-
Charles Nainoa Thompson
-
Peter Thomson
-
Helle Thorning-Schmidt
-
Tian Wei
-
Jean-Pascal Tricoire
-
Justin Trudeau
-
Alexis Tsipras
-
Mark Tucker
-
Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson
-
Mohammad Al Tuwaijri
-
Bernard J. Tyson
-
Muhamad Iman Usman
-
Leo Varadkar
-
Ali Velshi
-
Mark Vernooij
-
Ursula von der Leyen
-
Wai Wai Nu
-
Jimmy Wales
-
Lynette Wallworth
-
Dominic Kailash Nath Waughray
-
Axel A. Weber
-
Christophe Weber
-
Mark Weinberger
-
Devin Wenig
-
Theresa Whitmarsh
-
Susanne F. Wille
-
will.i.am
-
Bill Winters
-
Martin Wolf
-
Peter Wolodarski
-
Ngaire Woods
-
Xiao Yaqing
-
Xu Jinghong
-
Kwiri Yang
-
Yang Yanqing
-
Malala Yousafzai
-
Afsin Yurdakul
-
Hamza Yusuf Hanson
-
Saadia Zahidi
-
Fareed Zakaria
-
Javad Zarif
-
Ya-Qin Zhang
-
Feng Zhang
-
John Zhao
-
Zhu Ning
-
Alois Zwinggi