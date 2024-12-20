Artificial intelligence (AI) research lab Decart has raised $32m in a Series A funding round to develop real-time generative AI.
The round was led by Benchmark, with participation from existing investors Sequoia Capital and Zeev Ventures.
Founded in 2023, Decart gained prominence less than two months ago, following a $21m seed round.
The company has developed an AI infrastructure platform that enables organisations to train large AI models at scale.
Decart claims that this enhances efficiency tenfold while reducing costs of inference and training.
The company is now focused on developing its own foundation models to aid the AI consumer community in creating interactive, real-time experiences more efficiently.
This approach led to the creation of Oasis, the “industry’s first” real-time AI video game providing interactive, AI-driven worlds, the company said.
Following the demo launch, Oasis is said to have amassed its first million unique users in just over three days.
Decart CEO and co-founder Dean Leitersdorf said: “We launched Oasis, a real-time user-generated game demo, and the response surpassed anything we could have predicted or prepared for.
“This enthusiasm has led us to double down on building the next generation of AI consumer experiences, and we cannot wait to see how these breakthroughs transform everyday interactions.”
In December 2024, Decart has been enhancing the model, achieving improvements in video resolution quality and the model’s long-term memory, bringing its interactive world models closer to real-life environments.
With the new funding, Decart plans to expand its team of experts and accelerate the development of its technology.
Benchmark general partner Victor Lazarte said: “Decart’s innovation makes AI generation not only more efficient but also more accessible for any type of user.
“By removing barriers to entry and significantly reducing costs, they are empowering a new wave of creativity and practical applications. We’re proud to join them on this journey as they redefine the possibilities of AI and its role in our everyday lives.”