US-based company Dell Technologies IT hiring declined 12.2% in October 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 7.86% in October 2021 when compared with September 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 35.2% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2021, and recorded a 2.37% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Dell Technologies IT hiring in October 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Dell Technologies, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 77.72% in October 2021, and a 36.89% drop over September 2021, while Computer Support Specialists claimed a share of 8.79% in October 2021, and registered a decline of 35.14%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 4.82% in October 2021, a 43.17% drop from September 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at Dell Technologies

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in October 2021 with an 87.24% share, which marked a 14.17% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 8.73%, registering a 73.47% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 1.89% share and an 87.14% drop over September 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 1.28% and a month-on-month decline of 73.75%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.85%, registering an 82.05% drop over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with an 86.81% share in October 2021, an 11.95% decline over September 2021. India featured next with a 5.62% share, down 75.66% over the previous month. Singapore recorded a 1.47% share, an increase of 84.62% compared with September 2021.

Mid Level jobs lead Dell Technologies IT hiring activity in October 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 51.1%, down by 35.02% from September 2021. Junior Level positions with a 39.99% share, a decline of 41.1% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.12% share, down 30.73% over September 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.79%, recording a month-on-month increase of 18.18%.