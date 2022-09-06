Dell Technologies’s IT hiring activity declines 16.7% in August 2022

US-based company Dell Technologies IT hiring declined 16.7% in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 36.68% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 45.94% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2022, and recorded a 13.62% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Dell Technologies IT hiring in August 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Dell Technologies, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 79.82% in August 2022, and a 64.15% rise over July 2022, while Computer Support Specialists claimed a share of 9.63% in August 2022, and registered growth of 211.11%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 5.85% in August 2022, an 88.89% rise from July 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Dell Technologies

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in August 2022 with a 96.44% share, which marked a 70.93% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 1.72%, registering a 650% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 1.26% share and a 10% rise over July 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.46% and a month-on-month increase of 100%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.11%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 93.81% share in August 2022, a 67.28% growth over July 2022. Canada featured next with a 2.64% share, up 666.67% over the previous month. Romania recorded a 0.69% share, a decline of 33.33% compared with July 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Dell Technologies IT hiring activity in August 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 48.39%, up by 55.72% from July 2022. Junior Level positions with a 39.22% share, a growth of 100% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 12.39% share, up 68.75% over July 2022.