Denmark’s digital strategy aims to deliver 100Mbps downlink and 30Mbps uplink broadband speeds to all households and businesses across the nation by 2020.

The Scandinavian nation is close to delivering on its targets. The fixed broadband coverage is approaching 100% of households. In 2018, the 100Mbps or higher broadband coverage reached 92% of households. Denmark decided to remain technology-neutral in delivering its broadband targets, however, a lot of fixed broadband development revolves around fibre.

In November 2019, the COBRA fibre cable interconnecting Endrup (Denmark) and Eemshaven (the Netherlands) was launched. The cable brings the additional capacity for commercial purposes. In June 2019, TDC announced that its NetCo (Network Company) is forming a joint venture with Nordkysten, a construction company, to deploy fibre in Zealand (a region in the Netherlands). Several months earlier, Telenor signed a wholesale agreement with OpenNet, a wholesale arm of utility company Eniig, to provide broadband services over OpenNet’s fibre network. The scope of the agreement covers over 300,000 households in Northern and Central Jutland.

To further stimulate the expansion of 100Mbps broadband, the Ministry of Energy, Power and Climate of Denmark established a $15m fund in May 2019. The fund is mainly aimed at providing 100Mbps broadband to underserved areas with low population density, where connectivity does not exceed 10Mbps down- and 2Mbps uplink.

In line with Denmark’s fixed broadband strategy and telcos’ network expansions, the fixed broadband lines are expected to reach 2.3m by 2024 with fibre lines surpassing the 1.0m mark by the end of the forecast period.

