Is creativity and design something you look for when choosing a hotel? Well maybe now it should be.

Set aside the need for new slippers, a hair-dryer or a trouser press and feast your eyes on your environment.

Let your pupils dilate at the sheer sight of the lobby or have a hotel room so beautiful that you don’t want to leave it the whole trip.

The prestigious SBID international design awards have announced the 2017 finalists and these are six of the most impressive hotels in the UK that made the cut.

The beautiful 1920’s art deco Sheraton Grand London Park Lane Hotel has undergone a huge transformation within the last year.

The homage to the hotel’s Art Deco past is still clearly visible in this modern design. Rich colours, striking lighting and meticulous restoration allow for guests to really appreciate their environment.

Designed by Woods Bagot.

In the heart of Scotland, not far from Perth, sits the luxurious Gleneagles spa and golf hotel.

Nicknamed the Riviera in the Highlands, the breath-taking countryside estate offers falconry, archery, shooting and onsite gun dogs to keep you occupied.

Also, enhance your stay with a meal in the only restaurant in Scotland to hold two Michelin stars.

The recently updated suites offer grandeur in its simplest form. Coupled with the palette of natural colours, it offers comfort with a splash of luxury.

To help support Scottish businesses, where possible, many of the materials and fabrics were locally sourced.

Designed by Goddard Littlefair.

Nestled in the North West London district of Maida Vale, this Marriott hotel offers beautiful design, delicate luxury and at a reasonable price.

In essence, the rooms offer an attractive, calm and tranquil haven in the hustle and bustle of London.

Surprisingly, the iconic Beatles Abbey Road album cover inspired the contemporary room design.

The outfits worn in the photograph – taken a stones throw from the hotel – were sampled in the colour scheme of the rooms.

Designed by Anita Rosato Interior Design.

If it’s that business brings you to London, you may already be aware of the Club Quarters Hotels.

Known as a boutique hotel for business travellers, the Club Quarters hotel offers the mix of functionality and technological needs of their business travellers, with the flair and finesse of a boutique.

As a result, this hotel imaginatively provides innovative design and novel guest room solutions, without compromising on style.

Designed by Maaps Design & Architecture.

Each of the 21 guestrooms and suites in Devon’s Lympstone Manor Hotel has been individually designed, with inspiration from the estate’s local birds.

The nod to local wildlife is displayed in the colour schemes, textures and materials used to create the elegant design. Lympstone Manor is the vision of renowned chef Michael Caines MBE.

Designed by Meraki Design.

The centrally located hotel boasts bohemian chic as plays homage to the Bloomsbury Group — a famous, local, artistic collective of writers, poets and musicians from the early 20th century.

Bloom, the sumptuous bistro area is refined yet informal and the autumnal colours blend to create a decadent yet cosy feast for the eyes.

Designed by Superfutures.

Winners will be announced at The Dorchester Hotel, London 27th October. You can vote for your favourite here.