Amid strong expectation, Disney launched its OTT video service platform, Disney+, in Latin America and the Caribbean on 17 November, as part of its ambitious global expansion plan.

The SVoD platform, which arrives to the region after a successful reception in the US, Western Europe and Southeast Asia-Pacific, is available at US$5.99 per month, although clients can also access the platform for an annual discounted fee of US$59.99.

As part of its distribution strategy, Disney is setting up partnerships with a number of telecom operators, pay-TV and media service providers across the region, such as Telecom Argentina/Cablevision, Izzi (Televisa), Globoplay in Brazil, America Movil (Claro) and Telefonica among others. These agreements will allow operators to offer the service with monthly subscription discounts and/or extended trial periods.

GlobalData estimates that SVoD unique subscription household penetration in Latin America will reach 23.6% at year-end 2020, expanding to 33.3% by 2024. Growth will be mainly driven by the increasing uptake of broadband services; viewers changing habits, from time-scheduled to on-demand content; and the emergence of new platforms featuring locally relevant content.

Global players such as Netflix and Amazon Video, for instance, have been investing on the production of local content over the last several years, while Disney+ includes Disney’s existing catalog of locally produced series and is working on several local productions.