Fintechs lead as Verdict lists the top five terms tweeted on disruptive tech in Q2 2020, based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform. The top tweeted terms are the trending industry discussions happening on Twitter by key individuals (influencers) as tracked by the platform.

1. Fintechs – 15,130 mentions

New technologies and increased collaboration with fintechs shaping payments and the role of fintechs startups in transforming financial services, and innovation, were popularly discussed in Q2 2020. According to an article shared by Antonio Grasso, a digital transformation advisor, new technologies and collaborations with fintehcs were defining the future of payments. For instance, payment companies were acquiring or collaborating with SaaS companies focused on serving such as students and restaurants, the article noted.

In other news, Ronald van Loon, a top technology influencer, shared an article on how shopping will look like in 2027. For instance, checkouts will be done remotely when customers walk out of the stores with their chosen items and online sales will grow from 10% today 40% in 2027, the World Economic Forum report highlighted.

2. Machine Learning – 10,285 mentions

AI, automation, and machine learning creating new future of work, the application of the technology in sports, and ML algorithms behaving unusually during the pandemic, were popularly discussed during the quarter. According to an article shared by Spiros Margaris, a VC futurist, the global coronavirus pandemic is causing machine learning algorithms to behave in unusual ways. For instance, fraud detection systems are confused with new patterns of shopping and consumers’ spending habits, the article noted.

Andy Jassy, the CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS), tweeted that with AWS, machine learning, and analytics, Bundesliga fans will be able to come much closer to the action on the pitch with match facts. The football league partnered with AWS to deliver real-time action during live matches and highlights to the younger demographic particularly in the developing countries.

In other news, Evan Kirstel, a top B2B influencer, shared an article on how Cambridge University’s Vegebots are helping humans with the back breaking task of growing lettuce. The robots use machine leaning to identify and harvest iceberg lettuce, the article highlighted.

3. IoT – 10,156 mentions

The application of the technology across retail, healthcare, education, and in building smart cities, was popularly discussed topics during the second quarter of the year. According to an article shared by Marcus Borba, a global thought leader and influencer, AI self-checkout shopping cart was driving autonomous retail with technologies such as image recognition, sensor fusion, deep learning, weight sensing, recipe recommendations, an in-store map, scanless recognition, and the pay-go option.

Fred Steube, a digital investor and anthropologist, meanwhile discussed how doctors could be made available to sick patients at homes in holographic form using EMMR, a first-of-its-kind mixed reality visit, allowing the Hololens to help patients see through the nurse’s vision.

In other news, Ronald van Loon, a top technology influencer, shared an article on The Netherlands building a green village managed by AI and IoT. ReGen plans to design villages for every climate, believing that de-urbanisation is only part of the solution to providing homes to growing populations, the article noted.

4. Artificial Intelligence – 8,152 mentions

The contribution of the technology to fight the pandemic and economic growth, and innovations across sectors, were some of the popularly discussed topics in Q2. According to an article shared by Andreas Staub, a digital transformation leader, scientists are developing AI that can turn brain activity into text. While the system works on neural patterns detected when someone speaks out aloud, experts are opinion that it could eventually help patients who are unable to speak or type communicate, such as those with locked in syndrome, the article highlighted.

In other news, Harold Sinnott, a social media and digital marketing consultant, shared an article on how artificial intelligence, data science, and technology is being used to fight the pandemic. Leading tech leaders, including Alibaba, Baidu, and Huawei have accelerated their company’s healthcare initiatives, the article detailed. AI is helping track, forecast, and diagnose the virus, as well as process healthcare claims, and deliver medical supplies.

5. Big Data – 6,863 mentions

Significant investments being made in the technology, and a wave of innovations being experienced across industries, were popularly discussed during the second quarter. For example, Michael Fisher, an analyst and tech evangelist, shared an article on how the smart cities’ agenda will mainly be focused on top down technological initiatives including embedded sensors, data integration, and analytics.

In other news, Ed Kwedar, a world ranking technology influencer, shared an article on understanding neural networks.

