Governments across the globe are exploring ways to regulate this new technology. Credit: Rolf van Root on Unsplash.

DPA, the privacy regulator of the Netherlands, has sent a letter to Microsoft-backed OpenAI seeking more information about ChatGPT, reported Reuters.

The watchdog is concerned about the use of personal information by companies developing generative artificial intelligence (AI).

Following the launch of ChatGPT late last year, governments across the globe are exploring ways to regulate this new technology.

“The DPA is concerned about how organisations that make use of so-called ‘generative’ artificial intelligence treat personal information,” the regulator was quoted by the news agency as saying.

DPA said it “will be taking various actions in the future. As a first step, we have asked OpenAI by letter to clear up some things about ChatGPT.”

DPA stated that it was looking for information about the company’s data collection and data storage practices including the information collected from user via questions.

The news comes amid mounting concerns about the potential for the technology to be abused and the risk that bad actors and governments could use it to spread misinformation far more widely than ever before.

Last week, Japanese privacy watchdog warned OpenAI about the amount of sensitive data it collects to train its system.

In May, it was reported that Italian data protection authority Garante is looking to launch a broad review of AI platforms.

Earlier, Italy temporarily suspended ChatGPT due to alleged privacy law infractions and opened an inquiry into the AI chatbot.