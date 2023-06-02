AI will help countries like Japan avoid stagflation Images / NurPhoto / Contributor

The Japanese government’s Personal Information Protection Commission said on Friday that OpenAI should reduce the amount of sensitive data it collects for machine learning.

Japan’s privacy watchdog warned the ChatGPT maker that it could take further action against OpenAI if concerns continued.

Although Japan has not been seen at the forefront of most technological trends, the country has been seen as benefiting greatly from artificial intelligence (AI) due to its aging population.

The statement also mentioned the benefits of using generative AI, such as battling climate change and boosting productivity.

Dario Perkins, managing director for global macro at TS Lombard, explained that AI could help those countries who have issues around stagnation in the labour market.

“Labour shortages and persistent supply tensions will be more conducive to faster technological diffusion and AI will help,” Perkins said.

Perkins said that AI could help overcome “problems associated with deglobalization and ageing demographics.”

“The AI revolution may not restore secular disinflation, but it should help the world avoid nasty stagflationary outcomes,” said Perkins.

The rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI) and its use in everyday tasks, has meant regulators have had to draw up rules governing its deployment.

This week the group of seven (G7) met in Hiroshima to discuss the governance of AI and the EU has been working for the past few months on a set of rules to govern the technology.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, met Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to look at expanding business in Japan, CNBC reported.

While Altman has called for stronger AI regulation, he previously suggested OpenAI would leave the EU if regulations were too stringent. However, last week Altman changed tact, saying his company did not have any plans to leave Europe.