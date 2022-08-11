DXC Technology’s IT hiring activity declines 6.2% in July 2022

US-based company DXC Technology’s IT hiring declined 6.2% in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 7.13% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 47.62% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2022, and recorded a 0.55% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops DXC Technology IT hiring in July 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by DXC Technology, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 57.64% in July 2022, and a 36.29% drop over June 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 16.77% in July 2022, and registered a decline of 25.87%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 10.31% in July 2022, a 23.87% drop from June 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at DXC Technology

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in July 2022 with a 60.44% share, which marked a 34.66% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 25.24%, registering a 32.63% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with an 11.97% share and a 2.84% drop over June 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.66% and a month-on-month decline of 45.71%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.7%, registering an 11.11% drop over the previous month.

Switzerland commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 51.88% share in July 2022, a 28.43% decline over June 2022. India featured next with an 11.88% share, down 31.66% over the previous month. US recorded a 9.78% share, a decline of 8.94% compared with June 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead DXC Technology IT hiring activity in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 68.73%, down by 30.54% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 21.31% share, a decline of 33.51% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.82% share, down 38.04% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.05%, recording a month-on-month increase of 20%.