Dynatrace plans to support data capture, optimisation, and delivery across modern software ecosystems. Credit: ChristianLphoto/Shutterstock.com.

US-based technology company Dynatrace has agreed to acquire Bindplane, a telemetry pipeline provider, in a move to expand its observability capabilities across AI and cloud native environments.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal, built around open standards for logs, metrics and traces, aims to give customers greater control over data from collection at the edge through to analytics.

According to Dynatrace, the move comes as organisations increase adoption of cloud native architectures and AI-driven development, generating higher volumes of telemetry data used to monitor digital systems.

By integrating Bindplane’s technology, Dynatrace plans to support data capture, optimisation, and delivery across modern software ecosystems.

Bindplane’s software manages telemetry at the edge, seeking to improve data quality and cut ingest costs. It includes controls to remove, mask, and encrypt sensitive information to support compliance.

The company also positions its tooling as a path for enterprises moving from legacy monitoring products to cloud native observability platforms.

Dynatrace chief product officer Steve Tack said: “Our combined offering will create a market leading foundation that gives customers the clarity and control they need to operate with confidence and drive innovation.

“The acquisition will allow Dynatrace to accelerate its Log Management and Analytics roadmap as customers will gain expanded ingest capacity across a broader range of data sources and the freedom to route telemetry to any destination.”

The combined platform resulting from the acquisition will provide an open-standards-based pipeline covering logs, metrics, and traces, with governance from data capture through analysis.

Bindplane CEO Michael Kelly said: “Bindplane helps customers reduce complexity, improve data quality, and accelerate their digital transformation.

“We’re excited to join Dynatrace to enable even more teams around the world to turn their data into a strategic advantage.”

Subject to customary conditions, the deal is anticipated to be finalised later this month, and Dynatrace does not expect a material effect on its financial results for FY27.

Last month, Dynatrace and Postman integrated Dynatrace telemetry into Postman Agent Mode to give developers real-time observability and production context in API workflows.