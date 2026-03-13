Dynatrace MCP Server now available for direct use in Postman Agent Mode. Credit: Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock.com.

Dynatrace and Postman are joining forces to provide developers with real-time observability and production context within their API workflows by integrating Dynatrace telemetry into Postman Agent Mode.

The companies have expanded their technology partnership, making Dynatrace’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server available in the Postman API Network. This integration enables direct, secure connectivity between Postman Agent Mode and Dynatrace, allowing developers to access operational data without leaving the Postman environment.

With this development, teams using Postman Agent Mode can view live API behaviour, correlate events with production insights, and automate troubleshooting alongside regular API development and testing processes. Once Postman Agent Mode is connected to the Dynatrace MCP Server, developers can monitor APIs using live runtime data instead of simulated requests and responses.

Dynatrace product vice president Bonifaz Kaufmann said: “Connecting Dynatrace to Agent Mode brings AI‑powered observability directly into a tool delopers already trust and use every day.

“Developers can now link API behaviour to real production telemetry, understand issues in context, and resolve problems faster so they can focus on building and innovating.”

According to a company blog post by Dynatrace’s Milan Steskal and Rob Jahn, with the Dynatrace MCP Server now available in Postman’s MCP Catalog, developers can securely connect Postman Agent Mode to live telemetry and production context directly within the Postman environment. This capability is designed to move teams beyond simple API response validation, allowing them to understand API behaviour under real-world conditions and across system dependencies.

Teams working with Postman Agent Mode can test APIs, match failures with live telemetry data, identify root causes, and resolve issues through natural language interactions, all within Postman. The goal is to deliver faster insights, reduce operational blind spots, and increase confidence in API performance.

When an API test fails or produces unexpected outcomes in Postman Agent Mode, the AI agent links these results to Dynatrace-provided metrics, traces, logs or anomalies. This process helps teams determine whether issues originate from the API or from dependencies such as backend services or other infrastructure components.

Developers can use natural language queries within Postman Agent Mode to request clarification or further details about detected incidents. The answers are based on current production data supplied by Dynatrace, reducing the need for manual checks across different monitoring dashboards.

By embedding observability directly into API workflows via Postman Agent Mode and Dynatrace MCP Server, this approach provides feedback cycles that reflect actual operational conditions rather than isolated test scenarios. Teams can evaluate how APIs function under live system loads and complex dependencies instead of relying solely on response validation.

To activate these features in Postman Agent Mode, users configure Dynatrace as an MCP server within Postman and set environment variables before interacting with Agent Mode through natural language prompts. This workflow brings actionable insights about open problems identified by Dynatrace directly into the development process and reduces context switching.

When running tests or triggering intentional errors in Postman Agent Mode, possible root causes such as backend failures or logic flaws can be isolated using live Dynatrace data. This enables teams to separate code-related issues from infrastructure problems for more efficient debugging and improved application reliability.

Postman engineering head Balaji Raghavan said: “Agent Mode represents an entirely new way of using Postman with full context across the API lifecycle.

“Our valued partners play a critical role in extending that context even further to support developers’ API innovation. Dynatrace’s AI-powered observability platform provides deep insights and automation into API development, helping developers design, build and optimise higher quality APIs.”