The global technology industry experienced an 18% drop in new job postings related to ecommerce in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData's Job Analytics. This compares to a 47% decrease versus Q1 2022.

Notably, Computer and Mathematical Occupations jobs accounted for a 26% share of the global technology industry’s ecommerce-related total new job postings in Q1 2023, down 22% over the prior quarter.

Computer and Mathematical Occupations drive ecommerce-related hiring activity

Computer and Mathematical Occupations, with a share of 26%, emerged as the top ecommerce-related job roles within the technology industry in Q1 2023, with new job postings drop by 22% quarter-on-quarter. Management Occupations came in second with a share of 20% in Q1 2023, with new job postings dropping by 17% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent ecommerce roles include Business and Financial Operations Occupations with an 8% share in Q1 2023, Sales and Related Occupations with a 6% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in technology industry accounted for 23% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q1 2023 were Block, Accenture, International Business Machines, Kabel Deutschland, and Freshworks. Together they accounted for a combined share of 23% of all ecommerce-related new jobs in the technology industry.

Block posted 556 ecommerce-related new jobs in Q1 2023, Accenture 431 jobs, International Business Machines 336 jobs, Kabel Deutschland 267 jobs, and Freshworks 195 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 44.35% share of total new job postings, Q1 2023

The largest share of ecommerce-related new job postings in the technology industry in Q1 2023 was in the US with 44.35% followed by India (9.81%) and Germany (6.14%). The share represented by the US was five percentage points lower than the 49.25% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

