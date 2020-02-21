GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

The government of Ecuador has set ambitious national broadband plans to support growth in Internet subscriptions in the country. Fixed broadband penetration will grow from 12.4% in 2018 to 17.5% by year end 2023. It will be led by the government’s national broadband plan targeting fixed coverage to 59% of the country’s population by 2021. Fixed broadband access lines will grow significantly from 2.1 million in 2018 to 3.1 million by the end of 2023.

DSL had the largest share of the total fixed lines in 2018 with a hefty 53.5%. However, its share is forecast to drop gradually to 37% by 2023-end. By contrast, FTTx’s share in total broadband lines is forecast grow from 24.6% in 2018 to 45.1% by the end of 2023. This expansion will be supported by the Ecuador national broadband plan, and operator investments in FTTx.

The National Plan for Telecommunications and Information Technologies of Ecuador (2016-2021) was introduced in 2016. The intention was to support the previously launched national development plan Ecuador Digital 2.0, by Mintel in 2011. This new Telecomm plan looks to increase 4G coverage to 80% of population. It also targets a fixed broadband coverage to 59%, mobile broadband penetration to 64%, smartphone penetration to 42%, and mobile phone penetration in households to 91% by 2021.

