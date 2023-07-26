The global technology industry experienced a 19% drop in new job postings related to edtech in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics. This compares to a 9% decrease versus Q2 2022. GlobalData’s Education Technology (EdTech) Market report offers and in-depth analysis of the global EdTech market, its segmentation and forecast by end user and region, competitive landscape and key opportunities. Buy the report here.

Notably, Computer and Mathematical Occupations jobs accounted for a 30% share of the global technology industry’s edtech-related total new job postings in Q2 2023, down 25% over the prior quarter.

Computer and Mathematical Occupations drive edtech-related hiring activity

Computer and Mathematical Occupations, with a share of 30%, emerged as the top edtech-related job roles within the technology industry in Q2 2023, with new job postings drop by 25% quarter-on-quarter. Management Occupations came in second with a share of 12% in Q2 2023, with new job postings dropping by 11% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent edtech roles include Business and Financial Operations Occupations with a 5% share in Q2 2023, Office and Administrative Support Occupations with a 5% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in technology industry accounted for 28% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q2 2023 were Campus Management, Blackboard, TeamViewer Germany, TeamViewer, and Doctolib. Together they accounted for a combined share of 28% of all edtech-related new jobs in the technology industry.

Campus Management posted 104 edtech-related new jobs in Q2 2023, Blackboard 101 jobs, TeamViewer Germany 98 jobs, TeamViewer 98 jobs, and Doctolib 71 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 31.58% share of total new job postings, Q2 2023

The largest share of edtech-related new job postings in the technology industry in Q2 2023 was in the US with 31.58% followed by Germany (18.07%) and India (9.65%). The share represented by the US was six percentage points higher than the 25.56% share it accounted for in Q1 2023.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Education Technology (EdTech) Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report and Segment Forecast to 2026 buy the report here.

This content was updated on 24 July 2023